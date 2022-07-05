‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Fan Theory Suggests Vecna Could Be Behind Eddie’s Possible Return

As much as fans do not want to believe it, Eddie Munson theories came true and left a gaping hole in many hearts. There was an overwhelming fear that Eddie would be Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’s sacrificial lamb and join other characters like Alexei. The metalhead went out in a blaze of glory, shredding to Metallica in the Upside Down. Despite knowing Eddie’s demise, fans theorize how he could return for Stranger Things Season 5.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

Vecna theory suggests Eddie could return as a puppet in ‘Stranger Things’ 5

The heinous villain of the Upside Down that caused chaos across all the seasons of Stranger Things is Vecna or Henry Creel. As the main characters and Eddie learn more about him and his past, they dissect his powers and abilities. When it comes to his method of murder, Vecna infiltrates their minds with nightmares while in the Upside Down. He then uses his powers to break their bones, crush their skulls, and takes their lives in a gruesome way.

But fans have multiple theories that Vecna could be able to puppet and manipulate people as servants. It was theorized with the school guidance counselor Ms. Kelly (Regina Ting Chen). A fan on Twitter holds onto hope that Eddie could return after his death for Stranger Things Season 5 with an elaborate theory.

Eddie’s tattoos foreshadow his death, with the puppet tattoo signaling the song “Master of Puppets” by Metallica. But the fan has another theory. The puppet tattoo could be a sign of Eddie being controlled by Vecna.

The theory suggests that because Eddie died in the Upside Down, Vecna controls his body. “We know Vecna can possess because of Billy and Will and the mind flayer. So is it that far-fetched for him to possess Eddie considering he has control of EVERYTHING there?” Eddie’s return is welcome, but the Duffer Brothers think otherwise.

The Duffer Brothers confirm Eddie’s death in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer Brothers talk about Eddie’s tragic death, what happened in the final two episodes, and more. While fans were hoping Eddie would return and have developed theories, the creators’ comment his death is finite. “Sadly, yeah,” said Ross Duffer.

But Eddie did not die in vain, as they confirm, “Eddie’s death is going to have huge repercussions in Season 5.” It is unclear how as the two-day time jump did not allow fans to see how the other characters reacted to his death. Fans can speculate they could not bring back Eddie’s body, which was left in the Upside Down.

In the aftermath of the “earthquakes,” Hawkins believes Eddie is missing and presumed dead. They still think he is a serial killer, showing glee over his death. Actor Joseph Quinn agrees with fans that being unable to prove Eddie’s innocence is upsetting.

The actor also has his theory of how Eddie could return in Stranger Things 5. It is a plausible idea involving Dustin’s memories. But even Quinn has recently revealed that his character’s death is tragic and concrete.

Did Eddie need to die?

Fans are upset at the Duffer Brothers for killing off a lovable new character once again. In Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Eddie and Dustin are the decoys for the Demobats. They fortify his trailer and plug in the amps for the most epic guitar solo in the Upside Down.

Everything goes according to plan as Dustin drops back into Hawkins. But Eddie realizes he needs to buy time as the Demobats are close to breaking into the trailer. Remembering Chrissy, Eddie decides to hold his ground and fight back.

Wounded by the Demobats, Eddie dies in Dustin’s arms. He tells him ’86 was finally his year and that he loves his friend. But many fans feel Eddie’s redemption arc was not needed. In hindsight, Eddie could have kept running for a while longer as Nancy, Steve, and Robin light Vecna on fire.

A fan on Twitter comments, “The final two eps were spectacular and the finale was one of the best so far but Eddie Munson’s death was completely unnecessary, literally didn’t need to run outside and die. Soured the mood. It would’ve been okay if it made sense but nope.” Fans will have to wait and see what Stranger Things Season 5 has in store and if Eddie returns.

