‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Update: The Duffer Brothers Reveal Where They Are in Production Process

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered during the summer of 2022, but now we’re in the middle of a deep, dark void as we wait for the fifth and final season. As of now, fans know very little about Stranger Things Season 5 other than the title of the first episode – “The Crawl.” However, the Duffers recently appeared on a panel and gave us a teensy nugget of new information about the upcoming season.

The Duffers turned in the first script for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

When the Duffers did their interview rounds regarding season 4 of the Netflix show, they told everyone they planned to get back in the writing room at the beginning of August after a short vacation. True to their word, they did just that and gave us the title of Stranger Things Season 5 during Stranger Things Day.

“We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead,” Ross said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross also mentioned that he and Matt have known the overall plan for the story since season 2. He continued, “I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”

For those of you worried we may lose a few of our favorites in Stranger Things Season 5, Matt’s comment isn’t going to make anyone feel better.

“We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying,” he added. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will be ‘a culmination of all the seasons’

When Stranger Things first landed on Netflix all the way back in 2016, it captivated audiences immediately with its ’80s aesthetic. The Duffers managed to stick to an authentic feel of that time period throughout all four seasons so far. Fans also love the multitude of pop culture references, making the show appeal to a wide range of generations.

When asked about the feel of Stranger Things Season 5, Ross said the final season will be “a culmination of all of the seasons, so it’s sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly — three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror.”

Do we have a release date?

Trust us, if Netflix announced a release date for Stranger Things Season 5, the entire world would be buzzing about it. As of now, our best bet is that we won’t join our friends back in Hawkins until at least 2024, and that’s at the earliest. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, recently spoke to Netflix’s Queue and said that filming begins for Stranger Things Season 5 “next year.” Let’s just keep our fingers crossed she means Jan. 1, 2023, so we can get to the conclusion of the series in the first part of 2024.

