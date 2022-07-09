‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said About the Mystery Show so Far

It’s official: The Duffer brothers are working on a Stranger Things spinoff. Earlier this year, the creators of Netflix’s supernatural series hinted they had ideas for a potential series that would expand the Stranger Things universe. Now, Netflix has confirmed that a spinoff is in the works via the Duffers’ new production company, Upside Down Pictures. The Duffer brothers have remained pretty tight-lipped about the project, but here’s what they’ve said so far.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. | Netflix

The Duffer Brothers are developing the ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff ‘in parallel’ to season 5

Back in February, Netflix and the Duffer brothers announced that Stranger Things Season 5 would be the final season. However, in the same message, the creators said there are still “more exciting stories to tell” within the Stranger Things universe. Fans may not have to wait terribly long after season 5 to hear some of those stories, as the Duffer Brothers might work on the Stranger Things spinoff in tandem with season 5.

“There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel,” Ross Duffer reportedly said in late June, per Deadline. “I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects. Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

No one knows the plot of the spinoff — except Finn Wolfhard

uoos noʎ ǝǝs pic.twitter.com/pJ71dRgmo1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 17, 2022

The Duffer brothers have a reputation for being secretive about Stranger Things, even with the cast. So, it’s not too surprising that the spinoff’s general plot remains under wraps. It seems only the Duffer brothers themselves are in on the idea — and Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard, but only because he made a lucky guess.

“Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing, he just went, ‘I think this would be a cool spinoff,” Ross said. “And we were like, ‘How in the world …'”

Additionally, the brothers confirmed via an email to Variety in late May that not even Netflix had heard about the idea yet.

“We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept because it’s very, very different,” they wrote.

The Duffer Brothers want a new ‘partner’ to work on the ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff

It’s hard to imagine Stranger Things without the Duffer brothers at the helm. However, there’s a chance they might bring on someone else to run the spinoff. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ross said they’re looking for “the right person to pass the baton to.”

“Even the idea of Ross and I, say, doing a pilot and leaving it, it just feels silly to me,” Matt Duffer added. “You really need to be there from the beginning to end. I think we need to find a partner to help us with that.”

The creation of Upside Down Pictures means that Matt and Ross Duffer are likely going to be very busy soon. In addition to the Stranger Things spinoff, the new studio is working on a live-action Death Note series, a Stranger Things stage play, an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman, and another original series.

The spinoff will be ‘1000% different’ than the original series

The brothers also teased on the podcast that the Stranger Things spinoff would be “1000% different” from the original show. That means it won’t focus on main characters like Eleven, Nancy Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, or Steve Harrington, as rumors have suggested.

“That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that,” one of the brothers said. “We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different.”

Apparently, the connection to the original show will mostly come down to its tone.

“The most important connective tissue, I would say, is the storytelling sensibility of it,” they added. “There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we’re telling that story.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 5 and the spinoff.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Might End After Season 5, But the Franchise is ‘Just Being Born’