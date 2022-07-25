4 ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Theories That Are ‘Different’ Enough to Work

Soon after Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that a spinoff is in the works. Many fans have speculated about a spinoff for months, sharing ideas for shows that would focus on Nancy Wheeler, young Jim Hopper, Eleven, and more characters. And though the creators have remained tight-lipped about the spinoff’s plot, they did confirm one thing: It will be “1000% different” than what we’ve already seen and will not star any main characters. Now, that’s not much of a hint, but fans have come up with some Stranger Things spinoff theories that could fit that “different” bill.

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things 4’ | Netflix

A ‘Stranger Things’ animated series

Many franchises, from Cyberpunk 2077 to Game of Thrones, have cashed in on animated adaptations. Stranger Things could easily be a candidate for an animated series with completely different characters. Perhaps it would be set in Hawkins and depict another battle with the Upside Down. Alternatively, the series could focus on another “gifted” child, similar to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

One fan in a Reddit thread suggested that a Stranger Things animated series could look like an ’80s cartoon, tying into the show’s time period. On the other hand, another user pointed out that animated shows are fairly niche and may not bring in the massive viewership that Stranger Things has.

Different time periods in Hawkins, Indiana

give me stranger things anthology. give me disconnected stories from other towns with other characters completely divorced from hawkins and hopper and mike and the demogorgan. maybe cross em over eventually. but please don't make a spinoff about the main character of the show https://t.co/UBKczOMDJX — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) September 29, 2021

The Upside Down has presumably existed underneath Hawkins, Indiana, for a long time, although its existence is still unexplained. Is it far-fetched to assume this other dimension has caused “stranger things” (sorry, had to) to happen before? Sure, Eleven opened the portal and disrupted the Upside Down in the ’70s and ’80s. But it would still be interesting to see how the Upside Down affected Hawkins in earlier decades.

If not going back in time, a Stranger Things spinoff featuring future Hawkins could also work. If the season 4 finale is any indication, the town’s troubles just got a lot worse. The spinoff could explore a present-day Hawkins with all new characters as they experience the effects of that “earthquake” in 1986.

A ‘Stranger Things’ horror anthology series

There’s no denying that Stranger Things would make a perfect title for a Twilight Zone-esque anthology series. The Netflix show tells just one supernatural story — what other “stranger things” (had to again) have happened in the world? An anthology series has endless story opportunities. Of course, the show would have to separate itself from American Horror Stories, the episodic anthology spinoff to American Horror Story.

Narrowing this idea a bit, one fan on Reddit suggested a “Tales from Pennhurst” anthology series with Robert Englund as host. His character, Victor Creel, likely knows plenty of fellow Pennhurst patients with creepy stories.

A ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ story

Dungeons & Dragons is a major part of Stranger Things. After all, the series started with the Hawkins kids playing the game and using it to name the Upside Down monsters. Even the cast has played D&D campaigns in real life to promote Stranger Things. So, many fans have theories about a Stranger Things spinoff surrounding D&D. Perhaps it could depict a story with D&D characters, using the same storytelling methods as Stranger Things.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Duffer brothers spill any more details about the Stranger Things spinoff. For now, Stranger Things Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming on Netflix.

