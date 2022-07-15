‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Assures Fans He and Doja Cat Are ‘All Good’

Recently, a bit of drama surrounding Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp and rapper Doja Cat has emerged. Doja Cat messaged Schnapp on Instagram, expressing interest in his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. Schnapp made this conversation public, which sparked a less than pleased reaction from Doja Cat. However, Schnapp recently assured fans that everything is fine between the two of them.

Noah Schnapp | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Schnapp shared a private conversation between himself and Doja Cat on TikTok

Recently, Doja Cat reached out to Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp in regards to his co-star Joseph Quinn. The rapper expressed interest in Quinn, who portrayed Eddie Munson in the Netflix series. Doja Cat told Schnapp to get Quinn in contact with her, asking if he had a girlfriend. Schnapp told Doja Cat to DM Quinn.

The 17-year-old actor then shared the private conversation from Instagram on his TikTok. This sparked an unhappy response from Doja Cat. She posted on TikTok in regard to Schnapp exposing their messages. “The Noah Schnapp thing, to be fair, this is a kid. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s***,” the artist stated.

Doja Cat is calling out Noah Schnapp for publicly sharing their DMs where she asked him to set her up with one of his #StrangerThings co-stars: https://t.co/2nhiHHq7v1 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 8, 2022

Doja Cat went on to call what Schnapp did, “so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t.” She added, ““He shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing… It feels like a weird power play. I already said some shit to him.”

Noah Schnapp says ‘everything is all good’ between him and Doja Cat

Since then, Schnapp responded with a TikTok using one of Doja Cat’s songs. In the comments, he wrote, “Guys everything is all good. I apologized, and I still love her and her music. No hard feelings.”

In a recent interview with Variety, the Stranger Things star discussed the situation with Doja Cat further. “Look, I’m super unserious on social media and pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously, it hurt her feelings,” Schnapp said.

“So, as I should, I apologized, and she was totally okay with it and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted.’ It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good. People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but, like, in reality, it’s like a two-minute thing.”

Joseph Quinn isn’t very active on social media

So far, Stanger Things star Joseph Quinn has not responded to the drama between Doja Cat and Schnapp. When Schnapp initially told Doja Cat to slide into Quinn’s DMs, the artist responded, “He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

In truth, the 29-year-old actor doesn’t seem to have much of a social media presence. “My exposure to social media has been minimal. I don’t have TikTok; I have an Instagram account managed by a friend. But I have friends sending me little videos constantly,” he said in an interview with Vulture.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

