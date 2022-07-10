‘Stranger Things’: Who Is Will and Jonathan’s Biological Father?

Netflix recently dropped the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. It’s been six years since the streaming service released the first episodes of the sci-fi series in 2016. The kids are growing up fast and Joyce Byers and Hopper finally kissed in season 4. Joyce previously dated Bob Newby in season 2, but who is Will and Jonathan’s biological father?

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’ | Netflix

Jonathan and Will’s biological father Lonnie appears in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1

Jonathan and Will Byers’ biological father actually appeared in Stranger Things Season 1, but many fans may have forgotten about this character. When Will first goes missing, Hopper suggests that Joyce contact her ex-husband Lonnie (Ross Partridge).

It quickly becomes clear that Lonnie is a neglectful and possibly abusive father who has barely seen his sons since the divorce. Jonathan travels to his father’s home to look for Will, and Lonnie’s new girlfriend answers the door. Lonnie doesn’t seem concerned that Will is missing and even blames Joyce for his disappearance.

Lonnie later shows up for Will’s “funeral” and seemingly tries to help Joyce, who breaks down after contacting Will in the Upside Down. However, it is later revealed that Lonnie came to Hawkins hoping to make money off the Sattler company, which owned the rock quarry where Will supposedly drowned. After this revelation, Joyce threw Lonnie out of the house.

Stranger Things Season 2 introduced Joyce Byer’s new boyfriend, Bob Newby. The couple seems infatuated with each other. Bob even plans to propose to Joyce and take her and the boys away from Hawkins for a fresh start. Unlike Lonnie, Bob is kind and devoted to Joyce. He also seems determined to have a good relationship with Jonathan and Will, despite the fact that they clearly view him as pretty dorky.

When Will begins to experience “now-memories” and seizures from the Mind Flayer, Bob accompanies Joyce to seek treatment for Will in Hawkins Lab. When the lab’s power goes out, Bob heroically ventures down to the breaker room to reset the locks. Bob is then killed by Demodogs after nearly escaping the lab.

Jim Hopper and Joyce finally kiss in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers have a history that goes way back. The pair went to high school together in Hawkins, Indiana, so they’re plenty familiar with each other by the start of the series. Joyce and Hopper both get wrapped up in the supernatural events going on in Hawkins.

By season 3, both Hopper and Joyce are single, and there appears to be romantic interest between the two of them. They even make plans to go on a date before they embarked on their mission to turn off the key that was opening a gate to the Upside Down. Unfortunately, Hopper was then imprisoned in Russia. In season 4, Murray and Joyce rescued Hopper. Joyce and Hopper finally kissed, though there wasn’t much time for romance in their situation.

