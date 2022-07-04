‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Shocked Winona Ryder and David Harbour Improvised That Season 4 Kiss

Stranger Things fans have been waiting a long time for characters to reunite in season 4. A kiss that happens in volume II was reportedly improvised by Winona Ryder and David Harbour, and some fans are upset about it.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Stranger Things Season 4 Volume II spoilers.]

Joyce and Hopper have their first kiss in ‘Stranger Things’

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

Season 4 showed Hopper (Harbour) stuck in Russia, and Joyce (Ryder) on a mission to save him. They were finally reunited at the end of volume I, but the second part showed a more romantic side of the couple.

“The Piggyback” had a scene where Joyce and Hopper talked privately. It was obvious she was worried Hopper might die in their dangerous plan like her former boyfriend Bob Newby (Sean Astin) did in season 2. “I’m gonna die someday,” he told her. “But not today. I still got a date to make, remember?” She still doubts him and he says this time it’s going to be different.

Joyce later says, “It better be. I am not having another funeral.” They kiss before Hopper leaves.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour improvised that season 4 kiss

Fans were excited for Hopper and Joyce to reunite, and it matched expectations for many. But apparently the writers didn’t script a kiss for the characters.

The official Twitter account for the writers of Stranger Things tweeted on July 4, “This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming.” Fans shared their reactions to this information in the replies and on Reddit.

“How can you read that scene and not think it shouldn’t end with a kiss??” one fan asked. “David definitely knew it should ended with a kiss,” someone replied.

“First words out of my mouth when they kissed the first time was ‘f*cking finally’” one fan commented.

However, there were some fans who had a different reaction to the tweet. “I’m convinced all these ‘this amazing moment wasn’t scripted’ tweets are some sort of op lol, I know people improv in cinema all the time but the rapid fire nature of these inside scoops are a little,” one person wrote.

“This is absolutely crazy to me, even more so that they’d admit it,” another fan added.

David Harbour shared a touching message about the ‘Stranger Things’ couple

(L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Harbour shared a picture of his character cuddling with Joyce from volume I on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “The vital beating heart behind every season of ST is Joyce and Winona Ryder’s stunning performance for the last 7 years. Joyce will save her son, all the Hawkins kids, her old pal Hopper and the withering magnetism of her funky kitchen magnets.”

Volume II was released and it was revealed the couple made it back to Hawkins to reunite with their loved ones. But the group will be fighting for their lives again next season because Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is still very much alive.

