Stream ‘Nope’ on Peacock in November 2022

Jordan Peele has become one of the biggest names in horror over the last decade, and his newest movie, Nope, is one of the best releases of 2022. An eerie, extraterrestrial tale that boasts exciting twists and turns, Nope is a must-watch for fans of horror and science-fiction — and soon, it will be available to stream from the comfort of your home. That’s right, Nope finally received a streaming release date, and it’s soon. The film arrives on the small screen on Friday, Nov. 18. Read on to learn where you can watch it.

‘Nope’ is 1 of the best movies of the year

Nope hit theaters on July 22, and the film quickly made a name for itself, becoming one of the most memorable horror releases of the year. With Jordan Peele in the director’s seat and Daniel Kaluuya taking on the lead role, that’s probably no surprise. The pair already stunned with the 2017 hit Get Out. And Nope throws them into a different type of story, one that wonders what else is out there.

Fans of extraterrestrial horror will fall face-first into Nope, which puts its own twist on the typical encounter with aliens. The film is disturbing, entertaining, and full of surprises. It also boasts leads you can root for, with Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea giving standout performances.

Needless to say, Nope is a movie you’ll want to check out, especially if you missed its theatrical run. Fortunately, Peele’s latest will be streaming on Peacock soon.

Where to stream ‘Nope’

Those who haven’t had the chance to watch Nope will be able to see what all the hype is about starting on Nov. 18. NBCUniversal revealed as much in a press release, noting that Nope will stream exclusively on Peacock. The film joins several other recent releases on the platform, including The Black Phone and Jurassic World Dominion.

In addition to the film itself, Peacock will offer several bonus features for Nope, including interviews with the cast and crew, behind-the-scenes content, and a documentary about how the movie was made. All that considered, it’s well worth signing up for Peacock to check out Peele’s latest.

But why isn’t Nope streaming anywhere else?

Why ‘Nope’ is streaming on Peacock

Those wondering why Nope will only stream on Peacock should note that the film is distributed by Universal Pictures. Per The Los Angeles Times, the studio entered into a multi-year deal in 2021, agreeing to send its films to the service after their theatrical runs. It’s been doing so consistently, with Nope being the latest release to make the move.

For those who don’t have Peacock, Nope should also be available to buy or rent through Prime Video and Apple TV. It’s out on Blu-ray as well, so collectors can check it out that way.

Otherwise, Peacock will be the primary means of watching Jordan Peele’s latest — and it’s well worth digging into. Stay tuned for more updates about the film’s streaming release.

Nope is streaming on Peacock on Nov. 18, 2022.

