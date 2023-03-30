‘Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon’: Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young Return For Cameo – Where Did Their Story End?

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is one of the most beloved romance K-dramas in history. It was the perfect combination of sweet romance, CEO/employee, and a bit of a mystery thriller. The 2017 K-drama ended on a good note, but in May of 2022, it was announced it would get a sequel spinoff. Fans have more to celebrate as actors Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young return as their original characters for Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon.

Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young have finished filming their cameo for ‘Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon’

K-drama fans got the most exciting news on March 29, 2022. According to Soompi, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young were announced to make a cameo appearance in Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon. Since news of the sequel spinoff, fans wondered if the characters would return due to the new female lead’s connection to Park’s character.

Sources revealed the two actors received offers to return for the sequel spinoff and completed filming their cameo. Park starred as the female lead, Bong-soon, who has an incredible secret. For generations, the woman in her family has been given the gift of super strength. Bong-soon lives a normal life trying to keep her secret but cannot help the small acts of justice.

Park starred as adorable gaming company CEO An Min-hyuk in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The two characters meet when Min-hyuk learns the truth about her. When his life is in jeopardy, he hires her as his bodyguard. Like most romance K-dramas, there needs to be some added drama. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon has Bong-soon in love with a police officer she knows.

At the same time, women are getting kidnapped in her neighborhood. She vows to find the culprit when he targets her best friend. While working with Min-hyuk and solving the mystery, they fall in love. With both actors returning to their leading roles for Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon, where did their story end in the K-drama?

Both Min-hyuk and Bong-soon continue the family gift in the ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ finale

Fans can accurately guess that the K-drama ends well and the culprit is caught. After 16 episodes, Min-hyuk and Bong-soon have developed a heartwarming and intense love story. Near the finale’s end, he gifted her a stuffed bunny rabbit and asked for a date. While walking through the cherry blossoms, he spoke about his love for her and wanting to stay by her side.

A close-up shot has Min-hyuk proposing to Bong-soon and sliding an engagement ring on her finger. They sealed it with a kiss. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon then fast-forwarded to their wedding day and again to another jaw-dropping scene.

Most K-dramas end the romance story with a kiss at the wedding or after the proposal. But Strong Woman Do Bong Soon went above and beyond with Bong-soon being pregnant. Min-hyuk and her have a set of twin girls. At work, Min-hyuk freaks out because he knows exactly what it means. Flustered having to take care of them alone, he calls for backup from the gangsters turned good guys.

But even they are no match for the girls. In reality, the twins inherited Bong-soon’s family gift of super strength. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon ends with Bong-soon deciding to become a hero and use her powers for good.

‘Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon’ focuses on Bong-soon’s cousin

Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi was announced in May 2022 to lead Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon. Like its predecessor, the new sequel spinoff is a romantic comedy with a thriller twist. Lee will star as Nam-soon, a cousin of Bong-soon who also inherited superstrength.

But her story is more tragic as she became a missing child in Mongolia. The new storyline will revolve around her venturing to Gangnam to find her parents and possibly the truth about her strength. Actor Kim Jung-eun will take on the role of Hwang Geum-joo, a wealthy woman who has done everything to find her daughter.

The women in the family seem to have a thing for authority as Nam-soon becomes enamored with a male detective. Ong Seong-wu will be taking on the role of Kang Hee-sik, a detective investigating a series of drug crimes in Gangnam.

As six years have passed since the original K-drama, Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young will likely return as older versions of themselves in Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon. Fans will also meet their older daughters. They may meet as Nam-soon learns more about her family, also since Bong-soon has become a vigilante.