Three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix reportedly worth over $100M, the couple is being taken to task over their work with the streaming service. A royal commentator slammed the Duke and Duchess over “subpar” series suggestions. She claims the couple’s plans lacked originality: “They literally pitched existing concepts.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s work is called ‘subpar’

In an interview for Talk TV, royal commentator and host of the podcast To Di For, Kinsley Schofield, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts to generate income since leaving their roles as senior royals. She challenged the couple’s overall work ethic, calling it “subpar.”

“Several projects they pitched to Netflix the company didn’t give the green light on,” Schofield explained. “They weren’t original ideas. They literally pitched existing concepts that were successful at Netflix but with a different tone.”

“For instance, they pitched an Emily in Paris show, but with a male lead,” Schofield continued. “They also pitched a family-friendly sitcom about a gay character. But Netflix said it was too similar to another series called Heartstopper. So again, no original ideas.”

Schofield did speak of the couple’s latest pitch, a TV series called Bad Manners. “This is based on Miss Havershem of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations,” she explained. However, Netflix has not yet given this project the green light.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to struggle to generate ideas

Talk TV’s Cristo and Kinsley Schofield further discussed how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production difficulties with Netflix appear to repeat the issues with ideas they pitched for Spotify.

Cristo revealed that for Spotify, Prince Harry discussed separately interviewing Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Schofield weighed in on that podcast idea.

“He wanted to interview leaders like Putin, Zelenskyy, and even Donald Trump about their upbringing and childhood,” she explained. “[Harry] is so fixated, feeling like he got the short end of the stick as a child.”

She continued, “He is fixated on that time in his life. I don’t think these are realistic ideas,” she continued.

The road to launching ‘Archetypes’ was rocky for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to The Wall Street Journal, the launch of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes was not smooth for Prince Harry and his wife. It was reported Meghan would reportedly ask for changes late in the editing process, which delayed the final stages of producing the podcast.

Kinsley Schofield revealed, “Meghan was calling people at the top to ensure she got her way.” However, the royal commentator says that even though Archetypes only lasted one season, it was a testament to Meghan Markle’s tenacity.

“She’s a hustler. I have always said that,” said Schofield. “I have always said she’s self-made, and I admire that.” The royal commentator also claims Meghan is “fearless” and even “shameless” in pursuing her next project. ”

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s initial deals with both Netflix and Spotify were determined by their proximity to the crown. The further away they get, the more the couple finds it difficult to find their footing in the entertainment industry.