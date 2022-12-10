Subtle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gesture at Event Conveyed the ‘Romance of Their Relationship,’ Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were award recipients at the Ripple of Hope Award gala, held Dec. 6 in New York City. An expert analyzed the Sussexes’ body language at the event, which included a small gesture that conveyed “love, pride, and a desire to project the ongoing romance of their relationship.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry displayed gesture that showed ‘the ongoing romance of their relationship,’ expert says

Body language expert Judi James explained some of the couple’s sweet gestures that were on display at the gala, telling Metro the significance of one small move she witnessed.

“Wearing a white, shoulder-baring sheath dress with her hair in the tightest of buns and with what is said to be Diana’s ring on her finger, Meghan’s simple-statement outfit made her look almost like a bride for this event, while Harry’s body language had more than a touch of the date night about it,” she explained.

James pointed out that Harry draping his arm around Meghan was a subtle “symbol” that said so much. “He could have been a man on a first date, hovering around Meghan’s car door with an umbrella in hand to keep her dry and then sitting at dinner with his arm around her shoulder to signal love, pride and a desire to project the ongoing romance of their relationship,” she noted.

Prince Harry joked it was a ‘date night’ for them

While speaking onstage with RFKHR president Kerry Kennedy, Harry joked the event was a date night for them.

“I’ll be honest with you Kerry. I just thought we were just going on a date night so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1500 people,” he said.

Harry continued, “We don’t get out much these days because our kids are so small and young so, this is completely unexpected. But it’s nice to share date night with all of you, so thank you for coming.”

Meghan reacted with a giggle and got in on the joke, telling him, ‘Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night.”

James shared her analysis of the couple during their time on the stage. “Their interview on stage looks very much like Harry’s moment though. He sits with his knees splayed in a gesture of alpha confidence and even adds to this idea of cocky confidence by placing one hand on his thigh with the elbow stuck out in a partial splay of power,” she explained.

The body language expert noted that Harry’s smile showed he enjoyed the attention from the audience and from Meghan in the moment.

“Meghan gazes at him adoringly on the stage and when he appears to crack a joke she doubles in laughter with her mouth near the mic to presumably add to the sound of laughter,” James explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle displayed their ‘signature move’ on the red carpet, body language expert says

Not surprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands while on the event’s red carpet as they posed for photos.

James noted, “When they held hands on the red carpet he either entwined their fingers in the clasp to signal intense closeness and bonding or he contained her hand with his so tightly his knuckles whitened.”

The expert continued, “The hand hold is still very much a signature move for this couple and on the red carpet Harry even pulled her hand forward in the clasp to feature it and her ring for the cameras as she topped his hand with her free hand in a re-enforcement gesture in a doubling of the idea of a united couple.”

James added, “Meghan also performed this reinforcement gesture to add to the sense of romantic validation when Harry’s arm was around her shoulders at the meal.”

