‘Succession’ Actor Brian Cox Says Logan Roy’s Love for His Children Is His Curse

Logan Roy is one of the most intriguing TV villains to watch. He has an iron grip on the US media world in Succession, even through constant attempts to remove him from power. His opposition includes his children, but he continues to win. However, the character is not as ruthless toward his kids as he is to everyone else. Actor Brian Cox says Logan’s love for his children in Succession is his curse, even if he shows his love in twisted ways.

‘Succession’ season 3 ended with Logan’s vicious victory

Throughout season 3 of Succession, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan had been at odds as Kendall was trying to expose his dad and the various misdeeds he oversaw at the company. While the other siblings sided with their dad, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) joined Kendall to stop their dad from selling Waystar Royco in the season 3 finale.

Once they confronted their dad, Logan somehow knew about their plan and got their mother to agree to remove their shares from the company, meaning he had complete control to sell the company. Shiv had called her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), to let him know of their plan, and he betrayed her by telling Logan. Season 4 will now be fascinating to follow as so many things within the family have changed.

Brian Cox believes Logan’s weakness is his love for his children

In a conversation with Variety at the Edinburgh Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland, Brian Cox spoke about playing Logan Roy in Succession. While Cox says he is aware of Logan’s villainous nature, he still loves him.

“What I love about Logan, he’s self-made,” Cox said. Unlike all those other guys, Trump, Murdoch, Conrad Black, he did it all himself.”

While Logan is ruthless and has made morally questionable decisions to achieve his business goals, Cox still believes his love for his children will be his undoing.

“His curse is he loves his children,” Cox shared. “If he didn’t love his children, life would be a lot easier for him.”

However, that love has not been shown a lot so far. He has covered up for Kendall and given his children endless wealth, but he has gone behind his kids’ backs many times and always keeps them under his thumb. It’s unclear if his love for his children could overtake his lust for power.

Brian Cox believes his ‘Succession’ character would hate him in real life

Brian Cox portrays Logan convincingly in Succession, but he believes Logan would hate him in real life. The only similarities the two have are a cursing habit and a pessimism toward humanity.

“Logan would hate me,” Cox admitted. “If Logan met me he’d say ‘I wish that Brian Cox would just shut the f*** up’… He’s the antithesis of who I am. The one thing we have in common is a deep disappointment in the human experience. We think human beings are f***ed.”

Succession season 4 doesn’t have an official release date, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. The first three seasons are currently streaming on HBO Max.

