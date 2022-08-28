‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Has Picked Up 1 ‘Infectious’ Habit From Logan Roy

TL;DR:

Succession star Brian Cox doesn’t have too much in common with Logan Roy.

The actor admitted he’s picked up one of Logan Roy’s “infectious” habits.

Brian Cox is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 2022 Emmys.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy | Macall B. Polay/HBO

Succession has rapidly become one of HBO’s biggest hits, with the series collecting a number of accolades in the years since its debut. In fact, Succession amassed an impressive 25 Emmy nominations in 2022 — and Brian Cox is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Logan Roy.

The Roy family patriarch has a strong personality, one that Cox doesn’t always relate to. However, he recently admitted he’s picked up an “infectious” habit from his character: swearing.

Brian Cox doesn’t have much in common with Logan Roy

The Succession cast portrays their characters so seamlessly that it’s hard to imagine them outside of their roles — but according to Brian Cox, he doesn’t share much of a likeness with Logan Roy.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Cox was asked if he has anything in common with the Roy family patriarch.

“Just contempt,” Cox joked. Then he added, “No, I have nothing in common [with him]. He’s a complete creation.”

Of course, Cox did tell The New York Times that he understands Logan’s anger.

“There are moments when that demonic [Logan] comes out,” Cox explained. “Because he’s quite angry. That’s something that probably he and I have in common.”

The actor also recently admitted that he’s picked up one of Logan’s more contagious habits. And after working on Succession for years, that’s probably not a huge surprise.

Brian Cox has picked up 1 ‘infectious’ habit from Logan Roy

Although Brian Cox isn’t too similar to Logan Roy, the actor has picked up his Succession character’s way of speaking. Logan is well known for telling people to “f*** off.” And it seems Cox has done a bit more cursing since stepping into the media mogul’s shoes.

During an interview with Sky News, Cox admitted that playing Logan has “a terrible effect” on him. He went on to explain that he swears much more than he used to.

“I was not really a swearer until I played this role,” Cox said. “And now I swear all the time. It’s catching, it’s infectious.”

After spending so much time as Logan Roy, it makes sense that Cox would adopt some of his mannerisms. But will the Succession star take home an Emmy for the role in 2022?

Will the ‘Succession’ star take home an Emmy in 2022?

Full fucking beast. Congratulations to Brian Cox of @Succession on his #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/GP9QahMF4Z — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2022

Playing Logan Roy may have had some unexpected consequences for Succession star Brian Cox, but the role could also win him a second Emmy. Per the Television Academy, Cox took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2001. However, he’s yet to win an Emmy for his portrayal of Logan Roy. And his performance is certainly worthy of the gold.

Of course, he’ll be up against his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, who’s also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series this year. That means Succession has two chances to win big in the category. But with the feud between Logan and Kendall escalating in Succession Season 3, it’s hard to say which actor the Academy will lean toward.

There are several other impressive nominees this year as well, including:

Needless to say, Cox has some steep competition heading into the 74th Annual Emmy Awards. We’ll have to wait and see if he outshines them.

