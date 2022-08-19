‘Succession’: Kieran Culkin Admits He ‘Deserved’ to Have a Drink Thrown At Him By J. Smith Cameron

Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and J. Smith Cameron’s drink-in-the-face story becomes more interesting by the day. Culkin and Smith Cameron portray Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman in the critically acclaimed HBO dark comedy. Their off-screen dynamic is increasingly similar to the characters they play on-screen. Get the full story about the drink Smith Cameron tossed in Culkin’s face below.

J. Smith Cameron tweeted evidence that she threw a drink in Kieran Culkin’s face

Many Succession fans loved the admission by J. Smith Cameron on Aug. 9. The actor took to Twitter to tell her followers what transpired between her and Culkin after a day of filming season 4.

“I threw a drink in Kieran’s face tonight,” Smith Cameron tweeted. “Well in half of it. He had it coming.”

Fans couldn’t wait for Smith Cameron to elaborate further regarding why she threw a drink in her co-star’s face. Luckily, she admitted it wasn’t a full martini. “Just Pellegrino,” she added.

Kieran Culkin explained why J. Smith Cameron tossed a drink at him

Only two days later, on Aug. 11, Culkin explained why his Succession co-star tossed a drink in his face on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“We just finished doing a table read, like, the fourth episode, and she was a little upset,” Culkin said. “She goes, ‘You have a joke about my old age. There’s always so many jokes about how old I am.'”

As viewers can hear in the clip, Culkin continually teased Smith Cameron about her ears and age for the remainder of the evening. However, she didn’t throw the drink until the group was about to leave the restaurant.

“We get the check and everybody’s getting ready to go,” Culkin continued. “She goes, ‘What’s happening? What are we doing?’ And I take her hand, I go, ‘We’re going now. We’re all going home. It’s 8 o’clock. Thank you so much for staying up late. We appreciate..,'”

That’s when the Pellegrino hit Culkin in the face. Many Twitter followers felt the splash was justified.

Kieran Culkin admitted that he thoroughly deserved the sentiment of his ‘Succession’ co-star

Culkin agrees with fans and Smith Cameron; he deserved the drink in the face that evening. The Succession star explained that the splash was completely warranted. He even admitted that he slipped into his Roman Roy character antics with Gerri Kellman.

“There’s J being all Gerri-ish, all Gerri-atric,” Culkin told Deadline. “I couldn’t help but goad her into tossing a freaking drink into my face.”

The interviewer then comments that Culkin “might have deserved it.”

“I mean I clearly did,” he responds. “You don’t even need to know the story. If you found out that J threw a drink in someone’s face, the response is ‘Well that person obviously deserved it.’ She could not be nicer, sweeter, or maturer.”

Although the Roman-Gerri-esque interaction occurred outside filming, the two co-stars remain friends.

The first three seasons of Succession are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max. Season 4 does not have a return date yet, but it is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

