‘Succession’: Kieran Culkin Reveals Why He’s ‘Terrified’ of the Series Ending

Production on HBO’s Succession Season 4 is underway, and Kieran Culkin doesn’t want it to end, ever. In a recent interview, the 39-year-old who portrays Roman Roy teased the upcoming season as much as he could (which was hardly at all). Luckily, he recalled the sweet (or selfish) reason he and Matthew MacFadyen don’t want to film anything other than Succession.

Kieran Culkin teased ‘Succession’ Season 4: ‘It feels different’

Culkin and the other critically acclaimed dark comedy stars are barred from spoiling anything about Succession Season 4. However, the actor gave avid viewers a few morsels of information.

“It feels different, which is great, it’s a great different,” Culkin told Deadline. “It’s not resting on its laurels. It’s still very much the show but it’s going in a direction that I didn’t anticipate.”

When asked if Culkin could tease anything else about the upcoming installment, he didn’t reveal much. The star concluded that all he knows is as far as the episode 4 table read. But, he couldn’t say anything else about the topic.

Kieran Culkin and Matthew MacFadyen both want another season of ‘Succession’

Succession stars Culkin and MacFadyen agreed they did not want the series to end. The reason could be considered very kind, but maybe a bit selfish. They love the people they work with in the cast and crew.

“‘I simply wouldn’t want it to end because I love working with all these people,'” Culkin recalls MacFadyen telling him.

Then Culkin elaborated and took his love for his job a step further.

“It’s just a one of a kind job, and I’m terrified of getting involved in some other kind of job,” he added in the same Deadline interview. “I’m going to want to pour my heart into it. The way that we go and the way that we work is just very different. I just don’t ever want to be on a set where someone is half fast learning their lines or on the phone.”

Culkin cannot express enough how seriously everyone on the set takes the production of Succession. Although that might be intense, he couldn’t dream of working with anyone else.

Is ‘Succession’ Season 4 the last installment?

There’s no definite answer to the question of Succession Season 4 becoming the last season; however, writer Georgia Pritchett gave some insight.

“I think the maximum would be five seasons but possibly more like four,” writer Georgia Pritchett told The Sunday Times. “At this point [Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more [season]. But that happens every time we’ve got a good end in sight.”

Succession Season 4 could be the last. Hopefully, series creator Jesse Armstrong will give viewers a season 5. Unfortunately, there’s no definitive answer right now.

The first three seasons of Succession are available for streaming on HBO and HBO Max. Season 4 does not yet have a return date, but it is expected in late 2022 or early 2023.

