‘Succession’: Matthew Macfadyen Teases Season 4 After Series Wins Big at the Emmys

Succession remains one of the most popular television shows and is coming off of winning several notable awards at the 74th Primetime Emmys. Its third season was praised by critics and received accolades at last night’s ceremony. Matthew Macfadyen, who also won an Emmy, is ready to win even more awards for Succession Season 4 and teases what viewers can expect to see.

‘Succession’ was a dominant force at the 2022 Emmys

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, and Succession was one of the big winners. Succession received 25 nominations, the most out of any TV show, and won four of its nominations. It took home the big award of the night for Outstanding Drama Series, while Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Tom Wambsgans, took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Succession has now won 13 Emmys in its first three seasons. HBO continues to dominate the Emmy awards as other shows like Euphoria, Hacks, and The White Lotus also emerged victorious. Other notable winners include Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, and Netflix’s Squid Game.

Matthew Macfadyen gives a tease of ‘Succession’ Season 4

Many viewers can’t wait for Succession Season 4 after the finale of season 3 ended with a massive cliffhanger. Tom emerged as a significant player in the power game after backstabbing Shiv and shifting his loyalty to Logan (Brian Cox). Speaking with Deadline after winning his Emmy, Macfadyen says Succession Season 4 will pick up shortly after the end of season 3.

“We pick up a little bit of time after the dust has sort of settled. Not very much though,” Macfadyen hints. “It’s a good ending. It sets up the story going forward.”

Tom’s betrayal was a surprise since he had remained loyal to Shiv up until that point. However, Macfadyen believes his actions make sense due to the mistreatment he has received from his wife and her brothers.

“It’s an accumulation; it’s a pivot by a thousand cuts,” Macfadyen adds. “From the very beginning, he’s had to take a lot. She (Shiv) speaks of an open marriage on their wedding night; it hasn’t been an easy ride for Tom; he’s had to take a lot of shit from the brothers and from his father-in-law and everybody. And then there’s the real terror of potential jail time. I think something flipped. But when I read the last episode, I was like, ‘This makes sense.’”

When is ‘Succession’ Season 4 coming out?

Season 4 began filming in June and is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The cast is expected to return, along with guest actors like Alexander Skarsgard, Arian Moayed, and Stephen Root. It isn’t confirmed what the plot of season 4 will be, but HBO shared a summary of what to expect in the upcoming series.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession Season 4 will premiere in 2023.

