‘Succession’ Season 4: Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know so Far

Succession Season 4 began production on June 27. It must have been a nice day on the job when seven actors, three directors, creator Jesse Armstrong, editors, production designers, the composer and the show itself got Emmy nominations on July 12. While the Succession team is hard at work on season 4, here’s everything we know so far about the cast, the episodes, the plot and when we might see Succession Season 4.

L-R: Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Zoe Winters | Macall B. Polay/HBO

The Roy family is back in ‘Succession’ Season 4

HBO confirmed that Roy family actors Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck are back in Succession Season 4. That covers patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and siblings Kendall (Strong), Shiv (Snook), Roman (Culkin) and Connor (Ruck).

RELATED: ‘Succession’: Shiv Roy Actor Sarah Snook Doesn’t Even Know What She Meant by ‘I May Not Love You but I Do Love You’

Additional regular cast members Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin are also back.

That’s all of the central cast and extended ensemble returning. Macfadyen plays Shiv’s husband, Tom, who played a role in Logan’s betrayal. Braun is Tom’s flunkie, Greg. Loyal Waystar Royco veterans Gerri (Cameron) and Karl (Rasche) aren’t going anywhere either. Succession Season 4 promises to introduce some new characters too. HBO says “Additional cast to be announced.”

10 episodes will release before the end of May 2023

So, how much of the Roys are you going to get in Succession Season 4? HBO made sure to confirm that Succession Season 4 will be 10 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2. Season 3 was only nine episodes, but not because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols. Armstrong originally intended only eight but added one more.

This is a Good Tweet. Congratulations to Jeremy Strong of @Succession on his #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/vnX7ue0v7o — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Cast Member Brian Cox Reveals Jesse Armstrong Made a ‘Totally Bizarre’ Change to Logan Roy at the End of Season 1

How long is the wait? That’s a little more ambiguous. Production is ongoing now. Deadline reported that HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys indicated that he’d have Succession Season 4 on the air in time for next year’s Emmy period. That means May 2023 at the latest, which would still be about a year and a half since the season 3 finale.

What is ‘Succession’ Season 4 about?

HBO provided a logline for Succession Season 4. It doesn’t reveal much, but it’s something. Given where season 3 left off, it’s provocative. Logan cut his children out of the company board so he could sell the company to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). HBO did not include Skarsgard in the returning cast list, but that could still be announced later.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” the logline reads. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

RELATED: ‘Succession’ Cast Member Brian Cox Asked Creator Jesse Armstrong if Logan Roy Loves His Kids and Found out the Truth