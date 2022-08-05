‘Succession’ Season 4: Kieran Culkin Said It Took Him an Entire Day to Get Used to Playing Roman Again

Succession Season 4 began filming on June 27. It’s still going to be a long time before we get to see it. Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook both gave recent interviews during which they updated the status on season 4, and it’s still very early days. In fact, Culkin said it took him longer than usual to get back in the flow.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Succession Season 3.]

Kieran Culkin | Graeme Hunter/HBO

Culkin appeared on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast on Aug. 2. Snook’s appearance on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist also dropped on Aug. 2. Here’s where they said they are in filming Succession Season 4.

Kieran Culkin is filming episode 2 of ‘Succession’ Season 4

Even if Little Gold Men recorded in July, Culkin is still only on the second episode of Succession Season 4. It’s the third time he’s returned from a hiatus. Compared to the previous seasons, Culkin recalled how seamless the transitions have been before.

“I just shot a scene for the second episode,” Culkin said on Little Gold Men. “Usually, when we come back, it takes about five minutes and I’m like oh yeah, we’re doing this again. Because there’s usually a year at least in between seasons when we shoot and it doesn’t feel like that. It feels like maybe we took a long weekend.”

Kieran Culkin took a day to find Roman Roy

Culkin acknowledged that it took him considerably longer to resume on Succession Season 4. Roman must still be reeling from the season 3 finale, in which Logan Roy (Brian Cox) screwed his kids out of their stake in Waystar Royco. Roman even made an appeal to him as a loving father, but it didn’t work.

Roman also has a lot of mannerisms that fans love, such as his inability to sit in furniture. Culkin got a little self-conscious about his performance when he returned from the last hiatus.

Good work, kid. Congratulations to Kieran Culkin of @Succession on his #Emmys2022 nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/CO7mVCKXwg — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2022

“This year it took the entire day,” Culkin said. “I was like mm, I feel like I’m doing Roman instead of actually just playing the scene and working with people. It wasn’t until the end of the day that I was like okay, here we are. Found it, love it and we’re just all back.”

No episode of ‘Succession’ Season 4 is complete yet

When Culkin said he was working on episode 2, that doesn’t mean they’ve completed episode 1. Snook elaborated on how filming of Succession Season 4 is going. They’ve actually begun filming several episodes because they don’t have to complete one before moving onto the next.

“We haven’t completed an episode yet,” Snook said on The Awardist. “We’re ⅔ of 1, ⅔ of 2, beginning of 4 and 3.”

There’s a lot of drama to resolve when Succession Season 4 premieres. It was Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) who warned Logan his kids were trying to stop him selling the company to GoJo.

