‘Succession’ Season 4: Nicholas Braun Says Cousin Greg Has Found His ‘Safe Place’ With Tom

Succession star Nicholas Braun recently reflected on Cousin Greg’s journey.

Nicholas Braun believes Greg has found a “safe place” with Tom Wambsgans.

Greg may utilize what he’s picked up from the Roys during Succession Season 4.

Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun in ‘Succession’ | Macall B. Polay/HBO

Most of the characters on HBO’s Succession aren’t relatable to the average viewer, but fans have quickly taken to Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun). An outcast in the Roy family, Greg spends most of the first three seasons figuring out where he fits in at Waystar Royco. And according to Nicholas Braun, his character has found a “safe place” in his friendship with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

Cousin Greg hasn’t had an easy journey on ‘Succession’

Every character on Succession has been dragged into Roy family drama at some point in the series, with the unluckiest players getting wrapped up in Waystar Royco’s legal troubles. Cousin Greg finds himself taking the stand during the company’s sexual misconduct investigation. He also gets taken advantage of by just about everyone in the family, from Logan Roy (Brian Cox) to Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

Succession star Nicholas Braun recently touched on that aspect of his character’s arc, admitting he’s had a tough time of it. But the actor believes that Greg has found a “safe place” amid all the scheming and chaos. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s with his friend, Tom.

Nicholas Braun believes Greg has found his ‘safe place’ with Tom

Cousin Greg may have hit a few bumps in the road from Succession Seasons 1-3, but he’s finally finding his footing within the elite world of Waystar Royco.

During an interview with W Magazine, Nicholas Braun reflected on Greg’s storyline over the course of Succession. He highlighted how many disappointments his character has suffered, but he also pointed to his friendship with Tom as a refuge of sorts:

“It’s been hard for him. He thought Kendall was a safe place; he wasn’t. Thought, Oh, Grandpa Ewan will take me back in; he doesn’t. Logan brings him on his side, but it doesn’t feel that safe. At the end of the season, when Tom is like, ‘I’ve got a path for us, follow me,’ he’s like, Okay, I found my safe place. There’s just a lot of relief. He’s been torn between a lot of potential sides and tried to play it right.”

And with Greg and Tom teaming up again at the end of Succession Season 3, it’s likely the pair will continue working together in season 4. Braun teased Greg’s journey in the coming episodes of the HBO show, hinting that all that time spent with the Roys will finally pay off.

Nicholas Braun teases what’s in store for Greg in ‘Succession’ Season 4

In addition to reflecting on his character’s growth throughout the first three seasons of Succession, Nicholas Braun hinted at what’s to come in season 4.

He told W Magazine that Greg picks up on the Roy family’s mannerisms and maneuvering. And it sounds like he might use such things to his advantage when the series returns:

“Over the course of the three seasons, he’s soaked up a lot. The way that I’ve thought about him is, he stores a lot of things, he observes things, collects Roy behavior. He’s like, Okay, that’s how Kendall played that. That’s how Logan did that. Oh, that really hurt me — maybe I can do that to someone else later. By the end of season 3, he’s been put through a lot, and he’s ready to show off the skills he’s acquired and be a little more fearless.”

That suggests Greg may play a larger — and more interesting — role in Succession Season 4. With the Roy siblings on the outs with their father, Greg and Tom may have more leverage moving forward. That will certainly prove interesting to watch.

The first three seasons of Succession are currently streaming on HBO Max.

