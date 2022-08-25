‘Succession’ Season 4: Sarah Snook Hopes Shiv Doesn’t Forgive Tom

The Succession Season 3 finale was devastating to the Roy siblings. Succession Season 4 is going to have to pick up in the aftermath. While each of Logan Roy (Brian Cox)’s children have pieces to pick up, there are perhaps more for Shiv (Sarah Snook) to pick up with her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Snook hopes her character doesn’t let him off the hook.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Succession Season 3 finale.]

Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook | Macall B. Polay/HBO

Snook was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Aug. 19. After discussing her career and Emmy-nominated run on Succession, Snook looked ahead to Succession Season 4. Season 4 is currently in production.

Sarah Snook thinks it’s better for ‘Succession’ Season 4 if Shiv doesn’t forgive Tom

Everyone on Succession has sabotaged someone in some way. It’s gotta sting a little more when it’s your own husband, though. For the sake of Succession Season 4 drama, Snook hopes Shiv prolongs the tension, although she’s only read a few scripts so far.

“I don’t know in terms of where that sits for the upcoming season,” Snook said on Awards Chatter. “All I would say to it is it would be far more interesting if it’s more difficult to forgive somebody. I think that’s where drama and conflict lie. Though I don’t know one way or the other, I would say that’s more likely.”

What Tom did to Shiv

In case you haven’t caught up on Succession, here’s where Tom and Shiv are going into Succession Season 4. When Logan was planning to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard), the siblings banded together. Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) planned to use their combined shares to override their father.

Unfortunately for them, Tom got wind of their plans first. When the siblings arrived at Logan’s, they found out that he’d convinced their mother to revise the divorce agreement and withdraw their majority stake. Tom had tipped Logan off. Though he didn’t admit it to Shiv, she suspected. If Succession Season 4 picks up in their bedroom that night, that would be enough drama for a whole season.

There’s a ways to go on ‘Succession’ Season 4

As Snook indicated, season 4 isn’t even far enough along for her to know for sure how Shiv ultimately feels about Tom. Culkin has indicated that they’re up to at least episode 3, so you’d think Shiv and Tom have to have it out immediately. Snook is probably being a little coy, but also the Roys are such high rollers that they often manipulate behind the scenes rather than deal with things explicitly.

“We’ve just started shooting season 4,” Snook said. “We get scripts like the day before the table read and then we get a clearer draft I think the day before we start shooting or a couple of days before we start shooting. Some people will take umbrage with that. I don’t mind. The character’s going to do whatever they do and I trust Jesse and the writers.”

