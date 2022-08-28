‘Succession’ Season 5: Sarah Snook ‘Would Love to See Another Season’

Succession Season 4 is only in production now, but some fans are already looking ahead to Succession Season 5. By now, fans are hooked on the Roy family drama and they don’t want to see it end too soon. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, is open to a fifth season herself.

Snook was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on Aug. 19. After discussing her Emmy-nominated role on the series and an update on Succession Season 4, Snook declared her position on Succession Season 5.

Sarah Snook wants ‘Succession’ Season 5

Shiv is one of the Roy siblings vying for the position of CEO of Waystar Royco after Logan Roy (Brian Cox) retires. Succession Season 4 finds Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) reeling after a major setback. Who knows how they’ll persevere but Snook hopes to see it extend to Succession Season 5.

“I would love to see another season,” Snook said on Awards Chatter. “It’s really hard when you do something and you feel like just getting going on the first season, second season okay, all right. I feel comfortable, confident. Pandemic. Then you start third season, you’re like okay, this feels like a new beginning in a way. You feel like you just started again. Then to begin the fourth season in that frame of mind feels like oh, I definitely need another one.”

How likely is ‘Succession’ Season 5?

Snook will be the first to remind you she’s only an actor on the series. She has no say in whether or not there will be a Succession Season 5, but she made it clear she would be game.

“No idea,” Snook said. “It’s like a 50/50 yes or no. They’re not going to say one way or the other to us, or to [creator] Jesse [Armstrong]. Who knows? I know that I would love to because it feels halted and stop starty in a way. I haven’t tired of the cast or the scripts or the character in any sense.”

Sarah Snook won’t play Shiv Roy forever

Snook doesn’t look too far beyond a potential Succession Season 5. As an actor, she’s torn between craving the regular work and wanting to do other things.

It is a massive time commitment and there’s a part of me as an actor who’s like I’d love to do another season because I don’t know if I’ll get another job again. I conceive my life as so different before I started to now. And actually everybody in the cast. Six years is a good amount of time. Jeremy’s had three kids, Kieran’s had two. We’re all in very different life circumstances and inhabiting ourselves differently from six years ago and I don’t know what life after Succession looks like. So of course I want another season because I don’t want things to change just yet. Sarah Snook, Awards Chatter podcast, 8/19/22

