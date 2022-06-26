Summer 2022 Anime — Which Shows Should You Watch on Crunchyroll?

The fall anime season heralds some of the biggest releases of 2022, but fans of the medium shouldn’t count this summer out when it comes to compelling content. Crunchyroll announced its lineup for the next few months, featuring a number of new and returning series on its slate. From RWBY: Ice Queendom to Classroom of the Elite II, here’s what Crunchyroll subscribers can look forward to.

What anime are returning during the summer 2022 season?

Key art for Crunchyroll’s summer lineup | Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll recently unveiled its anime lineup for summer 2022, and the season promises to bring several popular anime back to the small screen.

Rent-a-Girlfriend and Classroom of the Elite are two of the most noteworthy anime returning this summer. However, ORIENT‘s second cour promises to draw viewers as well, especially after such a successful first cour.

Doctor STONE also returns with a special episode titled Doctor STONE – Special Episode RYUSUI. With any luck, the hour-long special will hold fans over until the anime’s third season, which likely won’t arrive until 2023.

Find the lineup of major returning anime and their release dates below:

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 – July 1

Classroom of the Elite II – July 4

Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3 – July 5

Shadows House Season 2 – July 8

Doctor STONE – Special Episode RYUSUI – July 10

ORIENT Cour 2 – July 11

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 – July 14

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2 – July 22

Although many of the anticipated series are coming back for another go-round, Crunchyroll has several debuts to look forward to as well. So, what new anime can fans expect this summer?

Which new anime will come out during summer 2022?

In addition to returning series, Crunchyroll’s summer 2022 lineup features several exciting new anime. Although none of them are receiving quite as much hype as series like Spy x Family, there’s plenty of potential for new favorites.

The biggest debut of the summer season is likely to be RWBY: Ice Queendom, a new spinoff series of the beloved RWBY. Fans of the original will no doubt want to check out this addition to the franchise. And although its official premiere date isn’t until July 3, Crunchyroll has released a special cut of the first three episodes a little early.

Shoot! Goal to the Future may also interest longtime anime lovers, as it’s a sequel of sorts to 1990’s Shoot! It brings another entertaining sports anime to the table, so fans of the genre will want to keep an eye out for it.

If neither of those sounds like your cup of tea, check out some of the other new anime coming to Crunchyroll below:

Shoot! Goal to the Future – July 2

Engage Kiss – July 2

RWBY: Ice Queendom – July 3

Yurei Deco – July 3

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World – July 6

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup – July 6

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting – July 7

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer – July 8

Black Summoner – July 9

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious – July 22

Fuuto PI – July 31

These series are continuing from the spring 2022 season

It’s Straw Hat Crew Day! Let us know who your favorite Straw Hat is below! pic.twitter.com/4gYJD5rkrD — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) June 13, 2022

Each anime season heralds the release of new outings and shows, but summer 2022 also has a number of continuing series on its schedule. The following are still airing from the spring 2022 season or earlier — and several show no signs of slowing down:

A Couple of Cuckoos

One Piece

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Digimon Ghost Game

Aoashi

Case Closed

Kingdom

One Piece, Boruto, and Digimon Ghost Game have been releasing new episodes for quite some time, and you probably don’t need us to tell you to tune in. Those who haven’t kept up with releases like A Couple of Cuckoos and Aoashi should add them to their to-watch lists, though. Now’s the time — before the very busy fall 2022 season arrives!

Anime movies and OVAs could prove a highlight of the summer

In addition to the anime series hitting Crunchyroll in summer 2022, fans can also look forward to movies and OVAs stemming from their favorite hits.

Although the release date is listed as TBA, Crunchyroll includes OddTaxi: In the Woods as part of its summer schedule. The film debuted in Japan back in April, and international fans of the series have been waiting for an update about its release overseas. Its inclusion on the summer lineup might mean it’s heading straight to streaming. We’ll have to wait for more details on that front.

Those eager for My Hero Academia Season 6 will also get new content to tide them over, as the series is getting two OVAs this summer. One will see Class 1-A engaged in a competitive baseball game, while the other will follow Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki on a mission for the Endeavor Agency. Neither has a release date as of this writing, but keep them on your radar heading into July and August.

All in all, the summer gives anime fans plenty of opportunities to check out new content — and catch up on some older series before they return in the fall. Check out the full list of upcoming releases on Crunchyroll’s website.

