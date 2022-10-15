‘Supernatural’: Jensen Ackles Had Many Paranormal Encounters During 15 Seasons

Jensen Ackles is back in the Supernatural world with The Winchesters. He and wife Danneel Ackles developed the prequel about Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary. Ackles never really left the supernatural world though. He says he’s had paranormal encounters ever since the original series.

Ackles was part of a Winchesters press conference on Oct. 4. Asked about his encounters with the supernatural, Ackles acknowledged many unexplained phenomena in his life. The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Jensen Ackles ain’t afraid of no ghosts

Ackles said if he ever did encounter something supernatural, he’d slip right into Dean Winchester mode.

“It might be because I spent 15 years playing a character that kicked the sh** out of ghosts and demons,” Ackles said. “So I just figure like, no, that’s not, because if it is, they picked the wrong house. And so it might have given me some sort of false sense of security. Listen, [if] I played a doctor on TV for 15 years, give me the scalpel. I know that that probably isn’t what would happen if a ghost walked in here. I don’t know how I would react.”

During ‘Supernatural,’ Jensen Ackles may have encountered a ghost

Supernatural certainly filmed in its share of creepy locations. Ackles acknowledges one may have been haunted.

“We used to shoot at this, this decommissioned insane asylum in Vancouver called Riverview,” Ackles said. “There were four floors in a basement and we generally filmed either in the basement or the first two floors. The third floor wasn’t really utilized, and the fourth floor was off limits. One day I got the liaison of the building of the property there to take me up to the fourth floor.”

The liaison started telling Ackles supernatural stories.

“She said, ‘Well, this is the staircase that I was pushed down,’” Ackles said. “I was like, ‘Who pushed you?’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know, I was alone.’ Then she opened this one door and she’s like, ‘This is a room I will not go into.’ It was a single room that was floor to ceiling tiled. And in the center of the room was a drain, and there was a bathtub, a clawfoot bathtub just sitting in the middle of this room.”

Ackles tempted his supernatural fate.

“I just walked right in and then laid down in the bathtub,” Ackles said. “And there was a moment where I was like there’s nothing wrong with– And then I just felt something. I felt like a pressure on my chest and I was like, `I’m gonna get up and get out of here.”

Usually Daneel Ackles believes in ghosts more

Danneel was also at the Winchesters press conference. She claimed more occurrences were supernatural than her husband wanted to admit.

“It happens to us all the time,” Danneel said. “We have a million of these, except Jensen thinks that, I think, because of all your years of Supernatural, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s not what that was. No, no, no. That’s something else.’

Jensen did say Supernatural desensitized him to unexplained phenomenon. If something minor occurs, he’s one to pursue logical explanations first.

“I don’t know this to be true or not, but Danneel I feel like is emotionally available for those kinds of happenings and I might not be,” Jensen said. “I tend to jump to there’s gotta be some sort of logical explanation for why that window just flew open. Danneel is much more, is much quicker to think that there’s an entity or there’s some sort of presence.”

