‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Premieres Fall 2022

The CW bid farewell to the hit fantasy-drama series Supernatural in November 2020 after 15 seasons. However, fans learned in June 2021 that the Winchesters’ stories wouldn’t end with Supernatural. Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, announced they were working on a prequel series called The Winchesters. It’s centered on the parents of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki). The Winchesters will premiere on The CW this fall and promises more exciting stories from the Supernatural universe.

‘Supernatural’ stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki | Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

When does ‘The Winchesters’ premiere?

The Winchesters will premiere at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 11 on The CW. According to the network’s full lineup for fall 2022, the show will air new episodes every Tuesday.

It’s one of many exciting shows in the network’s fall slate. Fans also can look forward to the return of All American and its spinoff All American: Homecoming, new episodes of DC’s Stargirl, and more, per TV Insider.

‘The Winchesters’: Story details, cast, and connections to ‘Supernatural’

While plot specifics remain scarce, The Winchesters will follow the story of Dean and Sam’s parents, John and Mary. According to an official synopsis via Deadline, The Winchesters tells the “epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

As fans of the original Supernatural series know, a demon killed Mary when Sam was just a baby. The loss left a massive hole in John’s life, leading him to seek revenge for his wife’s death by becoming a hunter. He then taught these skills to his sons before he eventually met his demise in the season 2 premiere.

On Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan played John. Samantha Smith portrayed Mary after the character was resurrected in season 11. On The Winchesters, Drake Rodger will play a younger version of John alongside Zombies 3 actor Meg Donnelly as Mary.

The show will be told from the perspective of narrator Dean, played once again by Ackles. Other members of the cast include Bianca Kajlich, Demetria McKinney, Lacey Dover, and Michael Tacconi, per IMDb.

Will any of the original ‘Supernatural’ cast appear in ‘The Winchesters’?

In addition to Ackles, his wife Danneel is also heavily involved in the prequel series. She was a recurring guest star on Supernatural. The husband-wife duo both serve as executive producers on The Winchesters through their company, Chaos Machine Productions. Another Supernatural alum, former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson, will serve as a writer and executive producer, per Deadline.

As for Padalecki, his presence in The Winchesters remains uncertain. News of the prequel series caught the actor off guard. And he claimed shortly after its announcement that “Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever” on Twitter. However, since then, it seems he and Ackles have mended whatever miscommunication there was over the series.

Love you @jarpad …

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

In terms of The Winchesters’ expanded cast, the question of whether other familiar Supernatural characters will appear in the new series remains unknown. But this certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Several former Supernatural stars have expressed interest in appearing in the prequel show. One is Misha Collins, who played the fan-favorite angel Castiel on Supernatural. On Twitter, he wrote of a possible cameo on The Winchesters: “Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying…”

