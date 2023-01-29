‘Superstore’ Fans Could Return to Cloud 9 if Marcus Has Anything to Say About A Reunion

Superstore ended in 2021 after six seasons. Fans were sad to see the series go and certainly believed that the employees of Cloud 9 had more stories to tell. At least one cast member agrees. Jon Barinholtz, the actor who portrayed Marcus White in the series, would be onboard for a Superstore reunion. The beloved NBC show still has fans.

Why was ‘Superstore’ canceled?

In 2020, NBC shocked Superstore fans when it announced that season 6 would be the series’ last. The cancelation came as a big surprise. Superstore had done fairly well for NBC, and fans were still attracted to the show week after week.

While NBC never gave a definitive reason for the cancelation, industry experts are pretty certain America Ferrera’s decision to leave the series greatly impacted when and where it ended. According to Newsweek, Ferrera’s departure signaled to NBC that it was time to wrap things up. Whatever the reason for the cancelation, fans still miss Amy, Jonah, and the rest of the Cloud 9 crew. They aren’t alone.

Jon Barinholtz would like to see a ‘Superstore’ reunion happen

Fans weren’t the only ones unhappy to see Superstore end. Jon Barinholtz was sad to see the series come to a close, too, but he’s holding out hope that a reunion is possible. E! News caught up with Barinholtz on Jan. 27, and he was more than happy to talk about Superstore.

Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Kelly Shuman as Justine, Jon Barinholtz as Marcus | Eddy Chen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The famed actor fondly recalled his time on the set, noting that he remains friendly with much of the cast. He is also completely into the idea of a reunion. He told the publication, “What I’m trying to put out in the world is a Superstore movie.” Barinholtz wants the chance to reconnect with his old friends. While a complete reboot seems unlikely, at least this soon after cancelation, we could get on board with a movie or a limited series.

Nothing is in the works just yet

While Barinholtz is totally on board to reprise his role as Marcus White, nothing is in the works just yet. If a reunion were to happen, we imagine it would take some time to get off the ground. The series hasn’t been off the air all that long, and schedules need to align to make it happen. As it stands, many of the show’s key cast members are pretty busy these days.

Colton Dunn as Garrett, Ben Feldman as Jonah, America Ferrera as Amy, and Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Nichole Sakura, who portrayed Cheyenne in Superstore, recently appeared in Ghosts. America Ferrara, who took on the role of Amy, is attached to several upcoming projects, and Lauren Ash, who portrayed Dina, is set to appear in Not Dead Yet, an upcoming ABC series. As for Barinholtz, he’s pretty busy, too. Barinholtz can be seen in American Autos as Wesley Payne.

Superstore originally aired on NBC. While there haven’t been official talks about a reunion, we think it would be a good fit for Peacock. Time will only tell if it happens, though.