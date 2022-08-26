Supposed Animal Lover Miranda Lambert Shows Off ‘Fun Times’ at Rodeo

Miranda Lambert is known for her love of animals, from her beloved rescue dogs to the horses she keeps on her farm. But a recent photo of Miranda Lambert at a rodeo doesn’t square with the country star’s well-publicized compassion for critters.

Miranda Lambert loves dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses

Miranda Lambert at a shelter dogs event sponsored by Pedigree on Nov. 3, 2014, in Nashville | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pedigree

The “Gunpowder & Lead” singer has been vocal about her support for animals, especially dogs. This year, Miranda Lambert donated $20,000 to 20 animal shelters in honor of Valentine’s Day. The country star gave $1,000 to each shelter, from California to Maine.

“Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” Lambert told People. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me.”

Lambert also welcomed a rescue horse to her “farmily” this past June. The singer’s Tennessee farm is home to her collection of dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses.

“Y’all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily!” Lambert captioned a photo of herself with the horse on Instagram. “Our newest addition. Just in time for Father’s Day! When my friend @hello_i_eric said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be rehomed … That’s never a no … It’s a hell yeah!”

In addition, the “Geraldene” singer launched MuttNation Foundation. The organization promotes pet adoption and helps owners transport their animals during natural disasters.

So it’s no surprise a recent photo of Miranda Lambert enjoying herself at a rodeo appears highly hypocritical.

Miranda Lambert posted a photo about ‘fun times’ at a Nashville rodeo

Though Miranda Lambert has made it clear she loves animals, her August 20 Instagram and Twitter posts contradict her stance. The country star shared a snap of herself and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on a date night.

“Fun times @pbr Nashville,” she captioned the photo of the smiling couple in Western wear. Lambert also typed a bull emoji.

The PBR, which stands for “Professional Bull Riders,” recently put on a rodeo in Nashville. Her fans loved the picture, complimenting Lambert and sharing their passion for PBR events.

“You guys are adorable! We are going tomorrow! Love the PBR!” one fan wrote.

Another said, “We were there too!”

Most followers gushed over the pair’s happy appearance, saying, “You look so good together!” and “Such a beautiful couple.”

The PBR also responded to the country star’s post on Twitter:

“If Miranda was a cowboy, she’d be a bull rider.”

Although some people, like Lambert, see bull-riding competitions as fun, it seems hypocritical for a self-professed animal lover to enjoy attending an event where animals are forced to perform for entertainment.

PETA slams rodeos as harmful to animals

Rodeos are nothing more than manipulative displays of human dominance over animals disguised as entertainment. The humans wouldn’t have been put in danger if the bull hadn’t been first. pic.twitter.com/KD9CjmAnTH — PETA (@peta) March 5, 2022

The nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) describes the conditions for animals used in rodeo competitions.

“Animals exploited for calf roping, bull or bronc riding, steer wrestling, and other events are typically gentle and docile,” PETA explains. “But when these prey animals are used in rodeos, humans terrorize them and provoke their instinctual response to run from harm by physically abusing them with ropes, spurs, electric shock prods, and their hands.”

The organization also claims some rodeo animals are bound with straps to make them uncomfortable and likelier to buck, injected with anabolic steroids, and allowed no recovery time between competitions.

“Cows, horses, and all other animals used in rodeo events experience pain and fear — even industry insiders and former participants admit this. If there were no ropes or gates to prevent them from escaping, animals would never participate in a rodeo. Instead, they’d run for their lives,” PETA adds.

Perhaps this line is an apt message for Lambert:

“It’s speciesist to think that any one type of animal is more important than another. No animal should be abused for cheap human thrills — not a dog, not a cat, not a cow, not a horse. The feelings and interests of all animals must be considered equally, regardless of any perceived purpose they might serve humans.”

In April 2015, PETA demonstrators protested outside the Hollywood premiere of the rodeo-centric movie The Longest Ride. The organization issued a statement condemning bull-riding as “a disgusting show in which pathetic people bully terrified animals who are simply trying to escape their abusers.”

However, then-PBR CEO Jim Haworth vehemently defended his company’s events. “These bulls are treated like rock stars, and we don’t do anything to mistreat them in any way,” he told TheWrap. “Any time you give exposure to our great athletes, then PETA is going to get involved. I am just surprised by how misinformed they are.”

Lambert’s publicist did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s request for comment regarding the country singer’s thoughts on bull-riding competitions.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From Blake Shelton: ‘I Won’t Lie in My Music’