A Surprising Musical Rom-Com Is America’s Favorite Summer Blockbuster of All Time

The summer blockbuster has been a staple of American film culture for the past 40 years. For a time, the pandemic scared most potential moviegoers from theaters. But the remarkable success of Top Gun: Maverick shows that people were waiting for an excuse to return.

Jaws is commonly called the first real blockbuster. But the definition has evolved as the film industry’s moviemaking preferences shift and the proliferation of streaming services makes it easier to watch stuff from the comfort of your own home.

A recent study used historical data to determine which genres will most likely bring people to the theater, how COVID-19 changed things for many fans, and which movie is the most popular blockbuster of all time.

Data shows that nothing brings people to theaters like a spectacle

In July, Preply published a report on America’s blockbuster habits since 1975. To get the data, the site surveyed 1,001 diverse Americans (the group was 49% men, 49% women, and 2% nonbinary) in early June. The company used Google AdWords to see the search volume for 2022 movie releases to streamers or theaters. It sifted through search data for 100 of the top summer blockbusters in the chosen timespan.

The last couple of years took a toll on some people’s desire to go out and see a movie. Of those surveyed, 61% said they see fewer movies in theaters than they did before the pandemic; 63% stated that the rising cost of tickets and snacks kept them away, and 50% cited safety concerns. Among the group of people who prefer to stay at home, 43% of them said they did so because the movies they want to see are available for streaming immediately or soon after their theatrical run.

'Top Gun: Maverick': The summer blockbuster is now a piece of movie history, 'Maverick' got audiences back into theatres in the Covid era and made more than $1 billion (the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career) and is still going strong. https://t.co/h4a40QC8GP pic.twitter.com/addU0stSan — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) August 16, 2022

The ease of watching something on Netflix or Hulu is obvious. But some movies demand to be seen on the biggest screen possible. According to the study, the movies Americans most want to see on the big screen are action (69%) and sci-fi (53%). It’s easy to understand why. The larger screen and massive sound system allow fans to fully appreciate the cinematography that made movies like Maverick and Nope so enjoyable this summer.

Audiences seem to understand that these films are at their best in this format. Preply found that interest in watching action or sci-fi movies was much higher in theaters than on streaming. The examples they give are that showtimes for The Batman were searched 16 times more than the streaming options. Everything Everywhere All at Once got twice as many searches while it was in theaters.

Blockbusters tend to target younger people, and that trend remains true in 2022. Gen Z is most likely to see new movies in theaters; 53% of them note the chance to get out of the house as a primary reason.

The most popular summer blockbuster doesn’t adhere to any of the modern theater trends

Preply’s data also allowed them to see which blockbusters are the most popular in individual states. Despite all the evidence from the prior data, the most timelessly loved movie is Grease. The 1978 romantic musical is the No. 1 picture in 10 states. (Gremlins came in second place with eight states ranking it as the best summer blockbuster.)

Grease stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 1978 | Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Grease was a cultural phenomenon when it was first released. Generally well received by critics, it was the highest-grossing live-action musical in the U.S. until 2017. But Grease feels attached to the time when it came out, and it doesn’t hold as much relevance in modern times.

Looking across the country, 18 of the biggest movies for each state are classified as comedies; 17 other states deem their favorites to be action/sci-fi flicks, with Batman and Iron Man being the most popular. It’s worth noting that these labels have limits to their usefulness. Films like Ghostbusters or Men In Black could be listed in multiple genres.

Different states are drawn to certain movies

Some states’ favorites make more sense because of the film’s connections to the area. Aliens is the most popular movie in New Mexico. The mythology of Roswell and alien sightings in the Land of Enchantment likely impact why it’s much more beloved there than elsewhere. But other states have more direct reasons to take pride in certain blockbusters.

The Kid With the Fake Shark Fin in 'Jaws' Becoming a Police Chief on Martha's Vineyard is the Best Story of the Year https://t.co/kI2K5tjGKT pic.twitter.com/C2czYephGJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2022

Hawaii’s love of Jurassic Park might be based on the fact that substantial parts of the movie were shot there. Similarly, Jaws’ status as the biggest movie in Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island might be influenced by the movie’s elongated shooting schedule on the New England coast. The means may change, but the best blockbusters always have a way of transforming themselves into larger-than-life productions. Being seen in a theater first often helps with that goal.

