Sutton Stracke Confirms She Is Still Dating Sanjit Das, Says ‘Good Things Do Come Out of ‘RHOBH’

Sutton Stracke’s romantic life always gets big reactions from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. She’s one of the nicer cast members on a series mostly defined by conflict. Even Seth Rogen’s mom, an avid RHOBH viewer, says she’s “Team Sutton.”

Fans want the best for her, and that includes her romantic life. During Season 12, she dated Sanjit Das. But their relationship was somewhat vague at the end of RHOBH‘s season. Thankfully, Stracke recently addressed the topic head-on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Sutton Stracke’s FaceTime with Sanjit Das turned into a hilarious moment on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During a get-together with her RHOBH castmates filmed for Season 12, Sutton FaceTimed a friend, handsome attorney Sanjit Das. The former Jeopardy! contestant immediately impressed the cast.

The cast gleefully passed the phone around so everybody could get a look at the SUTTON Boutique owner‘s new pal. While they took turns grilling Das, Stracke said — and Das heard — that they should be nice because she “really likes him.”

It was a sweet moment and a welcome reprieve from some of the real drama dogging the cast during filming. The two felt out the relationship potential on-screen with a filmed dinner date. But savvy reality show aficionados were curious if the strikingly handsome lawyer was still an option for Stracke between seasons.

‘RHOBH’ fans want to know if Stracke and Das are still seeing each other

Stracke and Das’ dinner date was memorable for viewers. Awkward, even. It was actually the pair’s second official date, but the first with RHOBH cameras at the ready. Stracke, who said she was “looking for somebody who would put up with [her],” decided to simply be herself.

The 50-year-old wore a strange cat sweater. She reached for her foot to scratch it, explaining that her neuropathy was the cause. Then, when she asked whether her attorney friend would like to go on a second date, she got only a silent sip of his drink as a reply.

The scene was edited in a way that ratcheted up the tension. If Das said anything in return, it didn’t make the cut. Stracke’s fans, who looked into Das’ background after the episode aired, became vocal about hoping for a romance between the two.

Who is Sanjit Das when the cameras stop rolling?

People reports that Das mostly keeps to himself, at least on the scale of a reality TV guest star. Outside of his Jeopardy! appearance in 2001, he sticks to his private life and work. The Stanford graduate attorney mostly points his legal know-how toward the entertainment business, mainly via his production company Moloko Entertainment.

Fans are likely right to see him as a catch. And their wish to see more of him may have been granted. Stracke made an Instagram post announcing that the two are officially dating, and Bravo reiterated the news.

The fan reaction was, of course, massively positive in the replies to the post. A couple of her RHOBH costars also congratulated the happy couple. “Yesss,” Kyle Richards wrote.

And Crystal Kung Minkoff also chimed in, posting “I TAKE ALL CREDIT.” Minkoff pushed Stracke to follow up with Das during that lighthearted FaceTime scene. It appears she took the advice, and we may see more of him in season 13. That season has been announced by Bravo, but no start date or details have been made public just yet.

