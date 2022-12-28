Sweet Prince George and Prince Louis Moment on Christmas Walk Mirrors Young Prince William and Prince Harry, Body Language Expert Says

Prince George and Prince Louis displayed a sweet brotherly bond during the Sandringham Christmas walk to church that reminded one body language expert of when Prince William and Prince Harry were young. There was a moment when the older brother displayed body language gestures that conveyed the “role of protector” to his little sibling.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

Expert points out ‘sweetest’ Prince George body language signals during the Christmas Day walk

The royal family gathered for a church service in Sandringham on Christmas Day and fans loved seeing Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte walking with the family.

One sweet moment between the brothers was reminiscent of William and Harry as young boys, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror.

“One of the sweetest and most poignant body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat, and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and ‘keeping-an-eye-on’ monitor for his younger brother Louis,” James explained.

“As the family reached the church William put a hand out to touch George’s back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother,” the body language expert added.

Expert calls the caring gesture a ‘mirror-image’ of young Prince William and Prince Harry

James called the sweet moment a “mirror-image” of the way young William showed care for young Harry.

“The gesture looked spontaneous, as though this is a role he is taking on a lot and, after the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart,” James explained.

She continued, “William was shown in caring mode for Harry back then, just as George is now with Louis.”

James added, “The links can’t have been lost on William, who seems to have proved himself as a man who learns from mistakes from the past and battles to reshape his future accordingly.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting appears ‘hands-off,’ expert says

William and Kate walked with their children with Kate holding young Louis’ hand while the other children had more independence. James noted that William and Kate’s body language showed they are more “hands off” with their parenting approach.

“William and Kate showed off their children with the usual signals of pride and it was clear they are now becoming ‘hands-off’ parents as their children grow in confidence,” the body language expert explained.

According to James, “Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked towards the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.