Sydney Sweeney Is up for 2 Emmys but She ‘Didn’t Want to Do TV’ at First

It’s a big day for Sydney Sweeney. Not only is she celebrating her 25th birthday, but she’s also up for two Emmys. Her performances on the HBO shows: Euphoria and The White Lotus make her one of the few actors who is double Emmy nominated this year. Whether or not Sweeney will take home one (or even two) trophies tonight remains to be seen. However, simply scoring the nominations is no doubt a boon to her career.

Sydney Sweeney | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has stacked her resume with popular TV shows

Of course, Sweeney’s career was taking off even before she received her Emmy nods. The Washington native had previously given memorable performances in shows like Everything Sucks! The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects. Though Sweeney has starred in her fair share of movies also, she’s gained most of her fame and recognition through TV shows. Thus, it may surprise people to learn that when she first started her career, she was only interested in acting in films.

The Emmy-nominated actor only wanted to do movies when she started her career

Having grown up on the border of Washington and Idaho in Spokane, Sweeney grew up with zero connections to Hollywood. But when a zombie movie came to her hometown, she begged her parents to let her audition. After booking the gig, she launched her career and began acting in indies and TV movies. She also booked small parts in hit shows like Pretty Little Liars, Criminal Minds, and Grey’s Anatomy. However, for a while, movies were her clear preference.

“You know what’s interesting is, in the beginning, I only wanted to do movies,” Sweeney admitted to Build Series. “I didn’t want to do TV. And it had nothing against either side I just felt that movies were more real. And now, I think with the direction that TV is going, especially with Big Little Lies, I think they definitely paved a way of TV and [The] Handmaid’s Tale. I love both now. I think that TV is now eight or 10 mini-movies, and I’ve been wanting to do both.”

Sweeney is excited to attend the HBO Emmys After Party on her birthday

Given her two Emmy nominations, we’d wager Sweeney (and her fans) are happy that she changed her mind. Though she admits that she’s still starstruck by her competition tonight, she’s looking forward to the event. She’s particularly excited about the afterparty that HBO is hosting.

“I have great relationships with everyone at HBO,” Sweeney told IndieWire. “So I’m so excited for the HBO Emmys After Party because I just want to go hang out with everyone there. HBO is such a beautiful home for filmmakers as well. I truly see that they support and they collaborate with filmmakers on a whole other level. And I’m really happy that I’m able to be in a place and a home that supports that.”

Win or lose, Sweeney is likely walking on air today. In her own words, “It’s actually my birthday also, so it’ll be just a great day all the way around, no matter what.”

