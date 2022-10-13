Sydney Sweeney on Her 6-Month Break Comments: ‘People Took My Words and Changed Them’

Sydney Sweeney’s star is definitely on the rise. In the last few years, the actor has experienced increasing levels of fame thanks to her performances on Euphoria and The White Lotus. But being in the spotlight has its pitfalls as well. With so many eyeballs on Sweeney, she’s faced no shortage of criticism. Back in July, she received a bit of backlash after she shared that she wasn’t able to take a six-month break.

Sydney Sweeney received backlash for saying she couldn’t afford to take a six-month break from acting

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney got candid about her expenses. She was quoted as saying: “I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Naturally, the Internet had a lot to say about Sweeney’s comments. Some people accused her of playing the victim. Others claimed that she was out of touch. Some people were quick to comment that the average person couldn’t afford to take a six-month break from their job. Meanwhile, others speculated that The Players Table producer was living above her means.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor reveals that her comments were taken out of context

But Sweeney recently shared that her commentary was taken out of context to serve a specific narrative. While speaking with Elle, the Washington native explained that her commentary actually centered around her desire to start a family. She explained that while she desperately wants to be a young mom, she was too focused on her career at present to be able to do so.

“I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes,” Sweeney clarified. “And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break. Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now.”

Continuing on, Sweeney shared that it was disheartening to see her comments about a six-month break and motherhood be twisted into something else. “And so it was kind of skewed with the public and taken out of context, which was insane to watch and kind of disappointing, too, because I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important,” she explained. “I really want to achieve that one day. So I was disappointed that people took my words and changed them [to serve] their own agenda.”

Sweeney has dreams of starting a family and becoming a young mom

While Sweeney has always dreamed about being an actor, she’s also always dreamed about being a mother. Working with actors like Amy Adams has proved to Sweeney that it’s more than possible to balance both. And while the actor’s busy schedule may not allow for starting a family right now, it’s definitely one of her future goals. Considering she’s rumored to be engaged to Jonathan Davino, it seems like she’s found a partner to help her raise her future kids.

