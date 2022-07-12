Sydney Sweeney Had Adorable Reactions to Her 2 Emmy Nominations

It’s a big day for Sydney Sweeney. After more than a decade of pursuing her dream as a working actor, she has been recognized by the Television Academy for her performances. This morning, the 24-year-old received not one, but two, Emmy nominations. Sweeney is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her role in Euphoria. Meanwhile, for The White Lotus, Sweeney received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie.

Sydney Sweeney starred in successful TV shows before ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’

Sweeney had already begun to accrue some impressive credits prior to Euphoria and The White Lotus. The Players Table producer starred in popular TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, and Everything Sucks! However, her career soared to new heights in the last year after she delivered a one-two punch with the HBO shows for which she’s received Emmy nominations. Even Sweeney herself felt the shift that the shows caused.

“The combination of White Lotus and Euphoria,” Sweeney shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s when this started to feel like the career I’d always dreamt of.” But even though Sweeney was receiving attention for her recent work, she never thought she’d receive Emmy nominations for both of them. So how did she react when she learned about her noms?

The actor-producer was working on her Marvel movie when she learned about her two Emmy nominations

Currently, Sweeney is in pre-production for her latest project, Madame Web. It was already a busy day for her, but things got even busier when she was in her car and her phone started going off. It was then that the actor realized what had happened. Her first reaction? Calling her proud mama.

Sweeney shared a video of her crying on the phone with her mom to Instagram

“I saw it and I called my mom,” Sweeney shared with PEOPLE about learning of her Emmy nominations. “Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just … sitting in the car!” The Voyeurs actor managed to catch her phone call with her mom on video. After her mother extends her congratulations, Sweeney is moved to tears. Sweeney decided to share this sweet moment with her 13.6 million followers on Instagram. She also thanked her mother for her constant support throughout her acting journey.

“What a morning!” Sweeney penned. “Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my Emmy nominations! It’s an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I’m so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody thatʼs been a part of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!🥺 ♥️🥰 thank you thank you!!”

Sweeney and Maude Apatow celebrated her Emmy nominations on the phone

Fans of Sweeney are certainly extending their congrats to the actor. Thus far, her Instagram post has racked up over 1.3 million likes. And fans aren’t the only ones extending their congrats. Sweeney has shared that there’s plenty of celebratory energy swirling around in The White Lotus group chat. On the Euphoria side of things, Sweeney’s good friend and on-screen sister, Maude Apatow, hopped on FaceTime to show her support. Zendaya also commented congrats on Sweeney’s post. The pair were both jumping up and down with joy. It certainly seems that it’s a good day to be Sweeney.

