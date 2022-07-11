Sydney Sweeney Beat out ‘Thousands of People’ for 1 Role

Sydney Sweeney and her agents have been working overtime. In the past few years, the Washington native has blown up, starring in hit TV shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus. And the 24-year-old is certainly being smart and capitalizing off of her recent attention. She recently nabbed a spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being cast in Sony’s Madame Web. But while Sweeney has millions of new fans, plenty of her supporters remember her from her first series regular role in Everything Sucks!

Sydney Sweeney joined the ‘Everything Sucks!’ cast in 2018

Everything Sucks! was a Netflix show that aired back in 2018. The comedy-drama followed a group of teens as they navigated high school in the mid-90s. While the show received great reviews from viewers, it was canceled after just one season. But despite its premature cancelation, Sweeney still managed to make a splash in her role.

The Marvel movie star portrayed Emaline Addario in the Netflix series

In the series, Sweeney portrayed high school junior, Emaline Addario. A member of her school’s theatre club, Emaline certainly had a penchant for all things dramatic. In the first few episodes of Everything Sucks! it seems as if Sweeney’s character has the potential to be an antagonist. However, as the season progressed, viewers got to see a more vulnerable side of the teen and eventually developed a soft spot for her.

Sweeney never made it a secret about how much she loved working Everything Sucks! The Players Table producer even campaigned for the show to be renewed after it was canceled. Considering it was her first series regular role, it’s understandable that she wanted to continue playing Emaline. Sweeney also did a lot of preparation for Emaline, creating an entire book for her character.

Sweeney beat out thousands of actors for Emaline

It seems that Sweeney was always meant to play Emaline. While speaking with The Associated Press, Michael Mohan, who co-created Everything Sucks!, said Sweeney was his pick for the character from day one. “We read literally thousands of people for this role, and it really wasn’t until Sydney came in that I was like, ‘Oh, here she is. This is the person,’” Mohan explained. “She just knocked our socks off.”

Continuing on, Mohan explained why he feels Sweeney is finding such meteoric success as of late. “She spends a lot of time preparing and she spent a lot of time working out her character and figuring out the history of the character so she has things that she can draw from,” Mohan shared. “And that takes time. That takes up a lot of energy. And I think that’s what separates her from so many other performers, is just her insane work ethic.”

Certainly, Sweeney doesn’t seem to be intimidated by working hard. It seems she’s announcing a new project every couple of months. And the MMA fighter isn’t content with just sticking to acting. She’s also founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, to help bring even more stories to life. We’re sure fans of Everything Sucks! are curious to see what Sweeney’s next move is.

