Sydney Sweeney and Her Boyfriend Love 1 Super Athletic Activity

Sydney Sweeney has been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship status over the years. Back in March, the double Emmy nominee was spotted with a huge rock on her left ring finger. Naturally, news outlets began to report that she was engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. However, the 24-year-old has yet to confirm or deny that she’s engaged.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

What does Sydney Sweeney’s boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, do for a living?

While an IMDb page lists Davino as a producer for Sweeney’s upcoming HBO Max series, The Players Table, Sweeney’s boyfriend doesn’t seem to have any other ties to Hollywood. Instead, the 37-year-old is listed as a businessman with roots in Chicago. But that seems to be the way the Euphoria star prefers things. She has been candid about the fact that she’s not interested in dating someone in the industry.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way, and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

What does the ‘Euphoria’ star look for in a romantic partner?

But while Sweeney is tight-lipped about her relationship. She did mention what she looks for in a romantic partner. Considering she’s been romantically linked to Davino since 2018, it’s clear that her rumored fiancé makes her laugh. “I look for a best friend,” Sweeney shared. “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day.”

Sweeney and her rumored fiancé love spending time in Chicago

But what activities do Sweeney and Davino do when they’re just hanging out? According to Sweeney, the pair loves spending time in Chicago. She and her boyfriend will often bike along the lakefront, spanning a pretty impressive distance.

“We usually go along the lake from Montrose to Roosevelt,” Sweeney told Chicago’s Splash Magazine. There are these fresh-cut fruit cups at Montrose I usually stop to get and eat on the water for a break. My boyfriend and I do 14-mile-long rides. It’s the best!”

Sweeney may have taken Davino on a hike as a first date

While 14 miles might seem like a pretty intense activity, it’s par for the course for Sweeney. A trained MMA fighter and native to the Pacific Northwest, The White Lotus actor is plenty athletic. In fact, she likes to test potential romantic partners with an intense hike on first dates to see if they can keep up with her.

While speaking with SBJCT Journal, Sweeney spoke candidly about her favorite hiking spot. “It’s a crazy hike with cliff jumping and rock climbing (it’s where I take my first dates to see if they pass my test, haha). Malibu has some great spots to offer.” Clearly, it seems that Davino has passed Sweeney’s test. But, only time will tell if she confirms whether or not he’s transitioned from her boyfriend to her fiancé.

