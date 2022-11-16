Sydney Sweeney Called It ‘Disgusting and Unfair’ That People Tagged Her Family in Nude Screen Grabs: ‘My Cousins Don’t Need That’

Over the last few years, Sydney Sweeney has dealt with some serious cases of life imitating art. Since Euphoria premiered back in 2019, the actor has had some strange parallels with her character, Cassie Howard. Though Cassie went off the deep end in the sophomore season of Euphoria thanks to her romance with Nate, a big part of her narrative centers around her being hypersexualized. This is something that Sweeney has also experienced, with her nude scenes being discussed frequently in the media.

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Some ‘Euphoria’ fans feel Sydney Sweeney’s nude scenes are gratuitous

Sweeney’s role in Euphoria has required her to do nude scenes on more than one occasion. Sweeney has shared multiple times that she always feels comfortable doing the intimate scenes, and has full control over them. However, that hasn’t stopped people from expressing concern for The White Lotus alum. Many find Sweeney’s topless scenes to be gratuitous and have called out writer and creator, Sam Levinson, for continuing to include them.

Instagram users tagged Sweeney’s family members in nude screenshots of Cassie

For her part, Sweeney has shared that she had no problem filming the nude scenes, and she plans to continue doing them. However, what she does have a problem with is people taking screen grabs from intimate scenes on the show and distributing them without her knowledge or consent. Fans of Euphoria will recall that Cassie’s nudes were distributed without her consent on many occasions. Unfortunately, the same thing happened to Sweeney, and the photos of her (as Cassie) on some characters’ phones were screenshotted and posted on the Internet.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Tried to Make Herself Feel Better After Wondering if She’d Done Too Much Nudity

To make matters worse, people were tagging Sweeney’s family members in the photos on Instagram. “It got to the point where they were tagging my family,” The Players Table producer shared with GQ UK. “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair. You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.”

How does Sweeney cope with nude photos of her being distributed without her consent?

This isn’t the first time that Sweeney has spoken out against those who choose to tag her family in nude photos of her. She called someone tagging her little brother in a nude photo “the most hurtful thing that anybody could do” while speaking with The Independent. “What I do is completely separate from my family. My character is completely separate to me. It’s just so disrespectful and distressing.”

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Yet Another Actor Asked Sam Levinson to Tone Down the Nudity

So how does Sweeney cope with people involving her family in such a malicious way? “I don’t think there is actually a coping mechanism, to be honest,” the actor admits. “You just get used to it.” It’s a shame that Sweeney, and her family, have had to get used to trolls sharing nude photos of her. Hopefully, she has a good support system around her to help her deal with everything (good and bad) her role on Euphoria has brought her.