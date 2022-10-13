Sydney Sweeney Claimed She Was ‘Starving in LA’ Due to Vegan Food

Sydney Sweeney is super restrictive about what she drinks. The actor doesn’t drink alcohol and has never even tried coffee. In fact, she almost exclusively drinks water. However, on very special occasions, the Euphoria star allows herself to have a Shirley Temple. However, Sweeney seems to be far less picky about food. She hasn’t made it a secret of just how much she loves to eat.

Sydney Sweeney is a self-proclaimed foodie

Because Sweeney doesn’t drink coffee, she often relies on sugar to give her an energy boost. Ice cream sandwiched between two cookies is pretty much a staple for her on the Euphoria set. She also loves candy and other sugary treats. The actor has shared that she loves ordering food after award shows and red carpets. Burgers, pizza, and pasta are staples for the Washington native after she comes home from a high-profile event.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor loves Chicago in part because of the food scene

Sweeney’s love of food is one of the main reasons that she’s fallen in love with Chicago. The Players Table producer seems to be positively enamored with The Windy City. Her rumored fiancé, Jonathan Davino, is from the midwestern metropolis, so the actor has spent a fair amount of time there. And while she recently purchased a home in Los Angeles, she’s shared that she can see herself settling down in Chicago.

But what is it that Sweeney really appreciates about Chicago? While speaking with Chicago’s Splash magazine, the Emmy-nominated actor commented on the friendliness of the people and the charm of the city. However, she also cited the food as one of the city’s greatest draws. In comparison to the food scene in LA, which caters more to those with plant-based diets, Chicago has plenty of restaurants that Sweeney has fallen in love with.

Sweeney claims she’s starving in LA because of the vegan food

“It’s beyond beautiful,” Sweeney shared about Chicago. “I’ve made more friends in one year than in five years in California. And the food! La Scarola? The Athenian Room? I’m starving in LA with all the vegan food.”

what truly makes me happy… food.. (& cookies/icecream not pictured) pic.twitter.com/fBEQIqRnXp — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) May 19, 2021

In addition to the food, Sweeney also appreciates the normalcy that Chicago affords her. She was able to make real friends in the city prior to her massive success. She first visited the city in 2018, the same year she was first spotted with Davino, and fell in love with it. Since then, she’s traveled back as much as her schedule allows. She even revealed that she had a place to call home there.

Clearly, Sweeney enjoys what Chicago has to offer. However, we’re sure there are some non-vegan spots in LA for her to enjoy. She may just have to go to different neighborhoods in the city to find the things that she likes best.

