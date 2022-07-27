Sydney Sweeney Couldn’t Afford Her Life in L.A. If She Only Acted

If it feels like you’ve been seeing Sydney Sweeney everywhere, it’s because you have. The young actor just racked up double Emmy nominations for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus. But Sweeney’s exposure began long before her Emmy nods. She’s been working on and promoting several acting projects, done countless interviews, been announced as an ambassador for multiple brands, and done her fair share of photoshoots. But despite all this, Sweeney’s net worth isn’t as sky-high as fans might expect.

Sydney Sweeney | Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Sydney Sweeney has built her net worth by starring in many popular TV shows and movies

It may seem like Sweeney is an overnight success, but she’s been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade. However, she’s really hit her stride in the past few years, becoming a household name. The Washington native has starred in hit shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, and films like Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. And Sweeney isn’t taking her foot off the gas. She seems to flit from project to project at a grueling pace.

The Emmy nominee’s net worth isn’t as high as people think

Though it’s obvious that Sweeney loves acting, constantly taking on projects seems to be a necessity for her. At 24, the actor’s resume is impressive, but in order to continue to increase her net worth, and afford her lifestyle, she has to continue working. Furthermore, Sweeney explains that supplementing her acting work is necessary in order to pay her ever-increasing bills. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer got candid about the reality of her finances.

RELATED: ‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney Hopes Cassie ‘Raises Awareness for Others’

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney revealed. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Sweeney couldn’t afford her lifestyle if she didn’t take brand deals and only relied on acting

Sweeney’s concerns for her net worth seem to explain her recent deals with brands like Miu Miu and Laneige, for which she is an ambassador. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” she revealed. And while Sweeney is a new homeowner, she admits that there’s no guarantee she’ll be able to keep her house if she doesn’t keep working. “I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house,” she revealed. “I want to be able to stay there.”

Of course, there are plenty of downsides to Sweeney’s grueling schedule. Earlier this Summer, the actor began having panic attacks. “I was losing my s***,” Sweeney explained. Eventually, the actor went back home to Spokane, Washington, to reground and recenter. She spent time in the great outdoors, hiking, skiing, and disconnecting from her Hollywood lifestyle. However, she admits that she’s still having trouble navigating her busy schedule. “I still can’t get my mind to shut up, and I don’t sleep.”

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Was Already Having a Terrible Day When Twitter Trolls Called Her ‘Ugly’