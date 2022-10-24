Sydney Sweeney Credits Cassie for Helping Her Make Gal Pals

It’s no secret that portraying Cassie Howard on Euphoria has been a huge boon to Sydney Sweeney’s career. Considering the show’s immense popularity, it has helped the actor gain millions of fans, increasing her star power. Furthermore, her work on the sophomore season of the show earned her her first of two Emmy nominations. But the show has been helpful to the Washington native’s personal life as well. In fact, Sweeney credits her controversial character for helping her make girlfriends.

Are the women of the ‘Euphoria’ cast friends in real life?

There’s no shortage of women in the Euphoria cast. Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Barbie Ferreira all shared the screen with Sweeney for the past two seasons of the show. And while Cassie burned a lot of bridges in season 2, when the cameras aren’t rolling, the women are thick as thieves. Sweeney has become friends with her fellow castmates, which was a delightful surprise for The Players Table producer.

Sydney Sweeney found it challenging to make friends with girls when she was growing up

Sweeney has shared that she didn’t have the easiest time making friends when she was growing up. In fact, she was bullied pretty intensely for her body and her chosen career path. The friends that she did make often came from her sporty extracurricular activities, and they were typically of the male persuasion. In an interview with Viva, Sweeney revealed that she certainly didn’t have a group of girlfriends in her adolescence.

“I found girl groups so intimidating growing up, it was so much easier to hang with the guys,” Sweeney admitted. “I was so jealous of Cassie’s friendships in the first season, but playing her helped me make my own.” While Sweeney is tight with all of her castmates, she’s developed the closest relationship with her on-screen sister, Apatow.

Sweeney is extremely grateful for her friendship with her on-screen sister, Maude Apatow

On Euphoria, Apatow portrays Cassie’s younger sister, Lexi. But in real life, the actors are less than three months apart. Apatow and Sweeney hit it off right away and have shared a close relationship for the past five years. The pair are very supportive of one another and hang out even when they aren’t filming Euphoria. When they are on set, you can usually find them together in one of their trailers.

Recently, Sweeney was honored at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event, and it was Apatow who presented her with the honor. Apatow gushed about Sweeney’s dedication to her craft, and Sweeney had nothing but kind things to say about her on-screen sister when she gave her speech.

“You are the sister I’ve always wanted, and I am so lucky to be able to play a sister on Euphoria with you, and you’re my best friend,” Sweeney said to Apatow, as reported by Elle. “And it’s such an amazing feeling because I always had a hard time having girlfriends, and you’re just everything to me. So thank you so much for doing this.” It seems that Sweeney finally has the girlfriends that she wished for in her youth.

