Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad Refuses to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Because He’s ‘a Little Scarred.’

When the audition for Euphoria first hit Sydney Sweeney’s inbox, she turned it down cold. At the time, the actor was too nervous to even consider doing the role. She felt that her family, who she’s described as conservative, would be none too pleased about the nude scenes that the role required. However, when the audition was sent to her a second time, Sweeney put her parents’ potential reactions aside and put herself on tape for the role.

‘Euphoria’ actor Sydney Sweeney | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

How Sydney Sweeney joined the ‘Euphoria’ cast

Sweeney shared that she knew right away that she was meant to portray Cassie Howard. In fact, she was nervous that another actor would book the role and not be able to do the teenager justice. Fortunately, the powers at be agreed that the Washington native was the right person to play Cassie and, after seeing her audition tape, offered her a spot in the Euphoria cast. Naturally, Sweeney was over the moon and spent eight months filming the first season of the wildly popular HBO show.

‘The White Lotus’ actor didn’t tell her dad about Cassie’s many nude scenes

While Sweeney’s parents knew that she was filming Euphoria, she failed to tell her dad what the show was about. This led to an uncomfortable situation for a number of people. While speaking with Viva, the Washington native admitted that thanks to her faux pas, her dad has chosen to boycott watching the show.

“So my dad is a little scarred because, for whatever reason, I forgot to tell him what Euphoria was about,” Sweeney admitted. “And then the first season came out, and he sat to watch it with his parents, my grandparents! And the first scene is…well… I think he made it to the point where I was slammed down on the bed, and he has refused to turn it back on since.”

Both of Sweeney’s parents struggled with her nudity in ‘Euphoria’

But Sweeney’s dad wasn’t the only one of her parents who struggled with the content of Euphoria. In the aforementioned interview, the 25-year-old admits that her mom also had reservations about watching the show due to her nude scenes. However, over time, Sweeney’s mom has gotten used to the content and is now able to watch the show.

“It was really hard for my mum, I think, because there is a generational divide, and there were so many rules and filters for TV back when she was young,” Sweeney shared. “She wasn’t used to seeing something so blatantly in front of her. Whereas this season, she has realized that this is real life, and it’s easier for her to get it.”

Sweeney’s parents can watch her in other movies and TV shows

It’s not surprising that Sweeney’s parents find it challenging, or even impossible, to watch her in Euphoria. Perhaps if she’d given her dad a warning, she could’ve encouraged him to fast forward through her more risque scenes. But since Sweeney remains booked and busy, there are plenty of opportunities for her parents to watch her act in roles that don’t require nudity.

