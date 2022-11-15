Sydney Sweeney Didn’t Think She’d Have an Experience Like ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ Until the End of Her Career

Sydney Sweeney has racked up a ton of memorable credits over the course of her career. In the last six years, she’s starred in hit series like Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale, The White Lotus, and Euphoria. And the actor has been in her fair share of movies as well. However, she was particularly excited to work on Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ alum Sydney Sweeney | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Who did Sydney Sweeney play in the ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ cast?

Thought by some to be Quentin Tarantino’s penultimate film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood was certainly a star-studded event. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio share top billing in the flick about a fading actor and his stunt double chasing fame in the last years of Hollywood’s golden age. Margot Robbie is also a pivotal part of the movie. In the film, Sweeney portrays a young Manson girl by the name of Snake. And while the role was a small one, the actor-producer was over the moon about the opportunity.

The actor didn’t think she’d have an experience like the Quentin Tarantino film until the end of her career

For years, Sweeney had named DiCaprio as the actor that she most wanted to work with. The fact that she got to work with him, and a host of other talented actors was not lost on her. In an interview with Flaunt Magazine, the MMA fighter gushed about the time she spent working on Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Even years after she filmed the movie, she was still in awe about the experience.

“It was one of those experiences that you don’t think you are going to get until the end of your career,” Sweeney recalled about shooting Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. “I was beyond fortunate to cross off so many bucket list items of people I want to work with all at once. It was a whirlwind of an experience that I can’t even believe was real, and I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

Sweeney was enamored with the audition process for ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’

While Sweeney expressed gratitude for the opportunity, it seems she would’ve been content even if she hadn’t been cast in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. She had such a good time auditioning for Tarantino that she left the audition feeling like she’d gained a lot from the experience, even if she didn’t make it into the movie. While speaking with Coveteur, the Washington native spoke of the unique audition process.

“Quentin had this amazing session with a few actors,” Sweeney revealed. “They brought us to his office for a six-hour workshop with him. It was a chemistry read—he would work with us and then switch us off, and we all had lunch together. I left that room feeling totally OK if I didn’t get it because of that experience. The things he said were so kind and supportive, and I was like, Yes, I love this industry.”

Clearly, Sweeney enjoyed her time working on Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. It’ll be interesting to see if she continues to work with A-listers as her career progresses, or if she will become an A-lister herself.