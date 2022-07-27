Sydney Sweeney Has Dreams of Being a ‘Young Mom’

Sydney Sweeney discovered that acting was her path at a very young age. When an indie film came to her hometown of Spokane, Washington, she begged her parents to let her audition. After she booked the role, she mapped out a path to becoming a successful working actor and presented it to her mom and dad. Impressed by their daughter’s tenacity, Sweeney’s parents let her pursue an acting career. And after more than a decade of wins and losses, Sweeney has realized her dreams of becoming a professional thespian.

But acting is far from Sweeney’s only dream. She seems hellbent on being a multi-hyphenate in the entertainment industry. Recently, the double Emmy nominee launched her company, Fifty-Fifty Films, to turn her dreams of becoming a producer into a reality. And Sweeney’s hopes and dreams don’t just hinge on her career. She also has personal dreams that she hopes to make into a reality.

Sydney Sweeney wants to start a family and become a young mom

Sweeney has been candid about the fact that she hopes to have a family one day. She’s known that she wanted to be a mom from a young age and seems to want to make this a reality sooner rather than later. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that she wants to be a young mother. However, The Players Table star has concerns that Hollywood will react negatively to this goal.

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney explained. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

Amy Adams help the ‘Euphoria’ star see that her dreams weren’t out of reach

Though Sweeney has her reservations about Hollywood’s reactions, she’s seen that it’s possible to balance motherhood and an acting career. Someone who helped her come to this realization was Amy Adams. Sweeney worked alongside Adams in Sharp Objects, and was impressed with the way the Enchanted alum was able to be a great actor and a great mom.

“It was surreal to get to work so closely with an actor I’ve idolized since childhood,” Sweeney revealed to Glamour UK. “Seeing Amy with her daughter showed me it’s possible to be a successful actor and have a stable and healthy personal life.”

Is Sweeney’s long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, now her fiancé?

Only time with tell if and when Sweeney is able to realize her dreams of becoming a young mom and starting a family. Though she’s rumored to be engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, the actor refuses to comment on speculation. However, it’s great that the young star is sparking dialogue about the commentary placed on actresses who choose to have children at a young age.

