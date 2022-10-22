Sydney Sweeney Explains Her Love of Kids and Desire to Start a Family

Sydney Sweeney has always had an overactive imagination. As a child, the Euphoria actor used to create entire imaginary worlds in her backyard, entertaining herself for hours on end. So, when she learned about acting, it seemed like a natural fit for her. And when an indie movie came to her hometown, and she booked a role in the film, her acting dreams seemed within reach. But acting isn’t the only dream Sweeney had from a young age. She’s also always dreamed of having kids.

Working with Amy Adams on ‘Sharp Objects’ helped prove to Sydney Sweeney that she could balance a Hollywood career and a family

Sweeney has shared many times that having kids has been on her radar for many years. Specifically, the Emmy nominee has dreams of becoming a young mother. Currently, she’s spending time focusing on her career. However, she’s excited for the day when she can start a family. The 25-year-old has shared that she was previously a bit nervous about being able to balance a Hollywood career with a family. However, working with women like Amy Adams on Sharp Objects helped prove to the actor that it was possible.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor reveals why she has such a strong love of kids

In an interview with Elle, Sweeney explained her intense desire for kids. She shared what she specifically loved about children and what she felt motherhood could possibly provide for her. “Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and I love kids,” Sweeney revealed. “I love their imaginations and think they’re a beautiful source of light. And I think that it’s the most normalcy that I’ll be able to achieve in my lifetime.”

Sweeney continues to lose normalcy with her increased popularity

Normalcy certainly seems to be something that’s harder for Sweeney to come by as of late. Her increased fame often prevents her from having a normal life. She’s shared that her inner circle has become smaller with each passing day. As she accrues more success, she also had to contend with increased scrutiny, loss of privacy, and the ever-present paparazzi.

Will Sweeney have kids with her boyfriend Jonathan Davino eventually?

While her circle might be small, Sweeney seems to have people she can lean on for support. Her family seems to be a huge source of that support. And while she doesn’t speak about him often, her partner, Jonathan Davino, also seems to be a pillar of support. The pair have been reportedly dating since 2018, and news that they were engaged broke earlier this year. Furthermore, Sweeney has made Davino a partner for her production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

While Sweeney hasn’t confirmed her engagement with Davino, she has shared that she would like a family. According to The Voyeurs actor, she doesn’t have the finances to support starting a family at this time. However, it’s definitely on her bucket list for the future. “I think that being a mother, and a working mother, is really important,” she explained. “I really want to achieve that one day.”

