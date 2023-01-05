Sydney Sweeney Feels Like Her ‘Whole Life Has Slowly Become an NDA’

To say that Sydney Sweeney’s star is on the rise would be a bit of an understatement at this point. The actor seems to be everywhere as of late. From giving Emmy-nominated performances in TV shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus to entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Madame Web, Sweeney remains booked and busy. Along the way, the 25-year-old has also secured quite a few impressive brand partnerships. But working on such high-profile projects often requires a fair amount of secrecy. So much so that Sweeney often feels like her entire life is an NDA.

Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Sydney Sweeney is often required to be secretive about the TV shows and movies she’s been cast in

Sweeney’s acting projects often require an air of secrecy. Marvel projects are notorious for being kept under wraps. In fact, Sony has yet to confirm what character Sweeney is portraying in Madame Web. While fans are speculating that the Sharp Objects alum will be playing Julia Carpenter, Sweeney continues to reiterate that she “can’t say anything.”

Of course, this is hardly the first high-profile project that Sweeney has been forced to keep quiet. After she was cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, she couldn’t tell anyone she got the part for months.

The new face of Armani Beauty sometimes feels like her life is one big NDA

The brand partnerships that the actor has secured have also required some secrecy from Sweeney. Most recently, it was announced that the MMA fighter is the new face of Armani Beauty’s My Way perfume. Sweeney filmed a campaign video for the perfume in Morocco, but first needed permission from the Armani Beauty team before she could actually reveal that she shot in North Africa. “I feel like my whole life has slowly become an NDA, I never know what I can say or not,” Sweeney explained to Vogue.

Sweeney is also notoriously private about her dating life and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino

But her professional life isn’t the only thing that Sweeney is intent on keeping under wraps. Even without NDAs or ironclad contracts, The Players Table producer has chosen to be extremely tight-lipped about her love life. So tight-lipped, in fact, that the Washington native has yet to confirm or deny whether or not she really is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stuns as she shops with beau Jonathan Davino https://t.co/8FAXrbg351 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 9, 2022

When asked explicitly about her relationship with Davino in a 2021 interview with Palm Springs Life, she simply responded: “That’s my private life.” Given how much of her life plays out in the public eye, we can understand why Sweeney wants to protect the people that matter most to her and keep her relationship with them close to the chest.