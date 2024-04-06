Sydney Sweeney found the one thing working on ‘Madame Web’ had in common with working on the TV series ‘Euphoria’.

Sydney Sweeney recently expanded her filmography by starring in the Sony Marvel feature Madame Web. Although the two properties couldn’t be anymore different, Sweeney was just as nervous talking about Marvel as she was talking about her hit show Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney was very tight-lipped about ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Sydney Sweeney | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sweeney found herself becoming a household name after starring in the HBO series Euphoria. Fans of the show got to know Sweeney as the troubled teenager Cassie in the ensemble show. The first season debuted in 2019, with its second season being three years afterwards in 2022.

Since then, fans have been anticipating the arrival of a possible third season. Because of a few delays, fans can expect the show to return sometime in 2025, which means another three-year wait between seasons.

But the show’s cast has been busy since the end of season 2. Especially Sweeney, who’s been starring in projects like Reality and White Lotus since Euphoria’s hiatus. Sweeney also got a starring role in the Sony Marvel film Madame Web alongside the likes of Dakota Johnson.

The film might’ve been her biggest feature to date, as it was her first time being in a blockbuster with a high budget. But despite her other projects, Sweeney still found herself fielding questions about the upcoming season of Euphoria. Speaking with Josh Horowitz, she kept quiet as she was prodded with questions about Euphoria‘s impending return.

“It’s as scary as talking about Marvel, guys,” Sweeney quipped.

But she did reaffirm her appreciation for playing Cassie, and how excited she was to portray the character again.

“I love Cassie, like Cassie truly is a dream to play. And as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age, and of course I want to keep living her crazy. I love it,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney called ‘Madame Web’ a strategic business decision

Madame Web didn’t do as well as the cast and crew might’ve hoped. The feature didn’t make back its budget at the box-office, and it received mostly negative reviews from most critics. But in an interview Sweeney did for GQ, she seemed unfazed by the film’s reception.

“I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride,” she said.

Regardless of the movie’s performance, Sweeney considered Madame Web an important step in her career.

“To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” she said. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”

And unlike Johnson, who seemed to sour on doing projects like Madame Web again, Sweeney remained open to doing similar movies.

“I think that if the story is right and you have the right team, I would love to,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney is excited about the new direction ‘Euphoria’ is taking

Not much is known about the upcoming season of Euphoria. But it was recently revealed that it will feature a five-year time-skip, taking the characters outside of high school. In an interview with Who What Wear, Sweeney shared what she thought about this new twist on the show’s familiar story.

“I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character,” she said.