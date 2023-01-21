Sydney Sweeney Gets Real About Brand Deals

Sydney Sweeney certainly seems to be making her mark in Hollywood. In the past few years, the actor has starred in a number of TV shows and movies. With her growing popularity and prestigious award nominations, the Washington-born performer has also been able to secure quite a few brand deals. You might’ve seen Sweeney’s mug in campaigns for Miu Miu, Armani Beauty, Laneige, and more. But how does the actor decide what brands to collaborate with?

Sydney Sweeney | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney on the importance of being authentic in her brand deals

Sweeney seems to have an understanding of the influence she wields as a young celebrity. Thus, she’s mindful that the brand deals she enters feel authentic to her. It’s important that she can actually vouch for the products that she’s putting her name and face behind. While speaking with PEOPLE about her second collaboration with Laneige, The Players Table producer got candid about the importance of actually loving the products she’s promoting.

“Being able to come back and be with them has been really exciting,” Sweeney shared of working with Laneige again. “I am a huge fan of the products. I actually use them! I want to make sure that I’m being very authentic to my audience.”

The actor admits that she has to partner with brands in order to afford her lifestyle in Los Angeles

While it may seem as if Sweeney has no shortage of brand deals, it seems she’s quite particular about the partnership and collaborations that she says yes to. That said, it seems that’s that The White Lotus actor can’t afford to turn down brand deals altogether. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA,” Sweeney admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. “I take deals because I have to.”

Given Sweeney’s brutal acting schedule, it may seem hard to believe that she has to take brand deals. But even being on a show as big as Euphoria isn’t the massive payday that most people would expect. While Sweeney’s salary is impressive, there are a lot of added costs that come with being a celebrity. The cost of doing press (which can include travel, wardrobe, hair, makeup, styling, etc.) is high, and those expenses can add up quickly.

Sweeney has opened up about her finances before

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney shared. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

. @Sydney_Sweeney celebrated the launch of her #MiuMiuSelect curating a personalized collection of her favorite pieces from the latest #MiuMiu collection on December 14th at the Miu Miu boutique in New York.



Photographed by Adrianna Glaviano. pic.twitter.com/2FEeT25ta6 — Miu Miu (@MIUMIUofficial) December 15, 2022

Clearly, there’s a price to being a celebrity. However, it seems that Sweeney has found brands to partner with that feel authentic and that she’s excited about. Certainly, there are worse ways to make money than being an ambassador for Miu Miu or Tory Burch.