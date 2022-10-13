Sydney Sweeney Made Her Fiancé her Producing Partner

Sydney Sweeney has seemingly been working nonstop over the last few years. Booking roles on hit shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Euphoria have kept her plenty busy. But when the lockdown happened, the Washington native had an abundance of free time on her hands. Seizing the moment, Sweeney took advantage of the opportunity and founded her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Now, it looks like she’s enlisted the help of her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, for some of the upcoming projects she’s producing.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu

Sydney Sweeney has yet to confirm her engagement to Jonathan Davino

For her part, Sweeney has been pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Davino. Even though the pair have been spotted together since 2018, many people didn’t even realize the Nocturne actor was dating anyone. Back in March, Sweeney was spotted wearing a large engagement ring. However, she’s yet to comment on her engagement or her fiancé.

What does ‘The White Lotus’ actor’s fiancé do for a living?

Davino comes from a business-owning family, but the 38-year-old’s job title prior to dating Sweeney is unknown. However, it seems like he’s pivoting to a career in entertainment. Davino is listed as a producer for two of the upcoming projects that Sweeney’s production company is set to produce. The 25-year-old will also lend her acting talents to the projects. But what are they?

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney appears to be engaged, with a new diamond ring on her finger. https://t.co/LqvT4FVRYY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 1, 2022

Davino is listed as a producer on Sweeney’s upcoming HBO Max show, ‘The Players Table’

Back in 2020, Sweeney announced her production company as well as her very first project. Deadline reported that the MMA fighter would star in and produce The Players Table, a miniseries for HBO Max. Based on Jessica Goodman’s novel, They Wish They Were Us, the show will follow a high school senior who tries to solve her best friend’s mysterious death at their prep school. “Fifty-Fifty’s Jonathan Davino and Meghan Oliver will also produce,” Deadline reported about the project.

Sweeney’s fiancé works for her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films

But it seems that Sweeney is enlisting her fiancé’s help with movies also. Deadline recently announced that Sweeney was set to produce and star in an adaptation of Marcus Kliewer’s short story, The Caretaker. This announcement came after a competitive bidding war. “Sweeney is producing through her Fifty-Fifty Films banner with her partner Jonathan Davino,” the article reads.

the biggest secret ive ever kept ✨ so excited to star alongside such a talented creative genius. can’t think of anyone id rather do this with #ThePlayersTable pic.twitter.com/oxWA2vYYnb — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) September 9, 2020

It seems as if Sweeney and her fiancé are keeping themselves plenty busy with projects. Interestingly enough, the MMA fighter previously shared that she wasn’t interested in dating anyone who worked in Hollywood. While speaking with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, she got candid about why that was a hard and fast rule for her.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stuns as she shops with beau Jonathan Davino https://t.co/8FAXrbg351 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 9, 2022

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” Sweeney explained. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.” It seems like Sweeney decided to break her own rules. It’ll certainly be interesting to see what she and her Davino create together through Fifty-Fifty Films.

