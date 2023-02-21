Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Wonderful’ Friendship With Halsey Started With Her Manifesting a Role in ‘Graveyard’

Sydney Sweeney’s star continues to rise at lightning speed. Just a few days ago, her latest film, Reality, premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. Thus far, reviews for the film have been overwhelmingly positive. One critic called the performance a “career best” for Sweeney. Another revealed that it cemented her status as a bonafide movie star. To date, Sweeney has made her mark in TV shows, movies, podcasts, brand campaigns, and even a music video. Fans will recall that she starred opposite Halsey in “Graveyard.”

What is Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’ music video about?

Back in 2019, Sweeney portrayed Halsey’s love interest in Graveyard. In the music video from the singer’s album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” Sweeney has a leading role. The video starts with Halsey’s character reflecting on a past relationship with Sweeney’s. As it progresses, viewers watch as the duo explores all the funhouse magic of a carnival with carefree abandon. Ultimatley, however, Halsey’s character returns to a more mundane, stable, life without Sweeney’s character. Still, Halsey can’t quite escape the memories of the relationship and still revists them in their mind.

Sydney Sweeney manifested a role in the music video with lightning speed

But just how did Sweeney land a spot in a music video for one of the biggest popstars? Though The White Lotus alum was a successful working actor in 2019, she wasn’t nearly as popular as she is today. Still, Sweeney had interest in doing a music video and expressed this to her agents. The Washington native has been candid about the fact that she wants to explore acting through as many mediums as possible. In 2019, a music video was still on her bucket list, and amazingly, Sweeney managed to manifest a role in Graveyard in just a few days time.

“I told my team I was interested in shooting a clip, and by the end of that week, my agent called me and was like, Halsey wants to meet you and do a music video with you,” Sweeney shared with The Sydney Morning Herald. Naturally, Sweeney was stoked as she had previously been a fan of the “Without Me” singer. Turns out, Halsey was a fan of Sweeney’s work also, which led to her being tapped for Graveyard. The duo bonded instantly and became fast friends. “I had been a huge fan of her music, we filmed the clip for Graveyard and then became close, and now we’re in a wonderful friendship which is so special.”

Sweeney and Halsey remained close friends after filming ‘Graveyard’

Sweeney and Halsey’s friendship still persists today, and the pair continue to show support for each other. The duo even has plans to work together again in the near future, albeit not on a music video. Sweeney cast Halsey in her upcoming HBO Max mini series, The Players Table. Both performers will star in the show and serve as producers. Clearly, the pair have already proved that they work well together. We’re sure their fans are interested in seeing how their dynamic will expand in the TV show.