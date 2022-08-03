Sydney Sweeney Did MMA Training With Her Whole Leg in a Cast

Sydney Sweeney is certainly a busy woman. The double Emmy nominee is spending her summer filming Sony’s Madame Web in Boston. The feature film will mark Sweeney’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while very little is known about Sweeney’s role in the film, fans are guessing that it will be action-packed. The MMA fighter has hinted that she’s been training extensively for her role.

How Sydney Sweeney is training for her Marvel movie ‘Madame Web’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney revealed how she is preparing for her role in Madame Web. In addition to the detailed book that she’ll make with her character’s entire life story, she’s also doing tons of physical training. The Players Table producer has been doing movement training, fight training, and Reformacore Pilates in preparation for her role.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor explains how she first became interested in MMA fighting

Of course, Sweeney is no stranger to lots of physical activity. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Sweeney grew up hiking, skiing, biking, and more. Fans of the Euphoria actor also know she’s shared stories of beating all of her competitors when she trained in MMA. Considering she was the only girl in the competition, she caused many upsets.

But how did Sweeney get started in MMA? In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 24-year-old explained what initially drew her to the challenging full-contact sport. “I loved all the competitive sports — I wake-boarded, I skied, I played soccer — but when I came to L.A. I didn’t have time for team sports,” Sweeney revealed. “My parents wanted me to have that interaction in that group setting. I’m very athletic, and I had a friend who started training. I was fascinated by it, and I started going to his workouts and just watching him and tagged along.”

Sweeney continued her MMA training even after she tore her ACL

Because Sweeney is such a sports enthusiast, she’s experienced a great deal of injuries. The actor fractured her nose while doing MMA. Meanwhile, a wakeboarding accident left her with 19 stitches. After she flew over the handlebars while riding a dirtbike, she tore her ACL. But, rather than get surgery and deal with a scar, she wore a full brace that covered her from her hip to her ankle.

But even a brace didn’t stop Sweeney from fighting. She continued her training even when she didn’t have the full use of her leg. “I’m not scared,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I know my limits. I know my body. I was training with my leg in a whole entire cast bar. My parents instilled in me never to stop.”

Clearly, Sweeney seems to have a passion for sports. And while her acting contracts likely prevent her from engaging in a lot of her past athletic passions, she seems to be enjoying her Madame Web training. We’re sure her loyal fans are interested in seeing her athleticism shine through in the Marvel project.

