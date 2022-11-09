Sydney Sweeney Was ‘Nervous’ to Work with Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot!’

Sydney Sweeney has been very tight-lipped about working on Madame Web. The Sony film marks her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and represents a dream come true for her. Thanks to her athletic background, the Euphoria actor has always wanted to be in an action-packed flick. And from what we can glean about Madame Web, the film seems to fit the bill. But while Sweeney may be secretive about her work in the upcoming film, she’s made her feelings about her fellow co-star, Dakota Johnson, plain.

‘Madame Web’ stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Dakota Johnson playing in the ‘Madame Web’ cast?

Johnson, of course, is playing the titular role in Madame Web. Not much has been revealed about her character either. However, photos from the set would indicate that Sweeney and the Persuasion star worked very closely on the film. For her part, Sweeney has shared nothing but positive things from her time working on Madame Web. However, The White Lotus alum admits that she was a bit nervous about working with Johnson at first.

Sydney Sweeney was a little nervous when she first met Johnson

“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety about working with Johnson on Madame Web. “I have to say, I snuck [and watched] Fifty Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it, and I watched it and so I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.” Continuing on, Sweeney shared that she’d never told her co-star that she was a fan and that she thought she was hot. “But Dakota, you’re hot, and I loved working with you,” Sweeney concluded while looking into the camera.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Was ‘So Embarrassed’ When She Worked with Leonardo DiCaprio

Clearly, Sweeney has an admiration for Johnson. And it seems like the Fifty Shades Freed actor had nothing but nice things to say about her also. While promoting her film Cha Cha Real Smooth, Johnson was asked if she was looking forward to working with the Washington native on Madame Web. She was quick to praise The Handmaid’s Tale alum.

Johnson complimented Sweeney before filming for ‘Madame Web’ began

“I’m so excited,” Johnson shared about Sweeney to ET Canada. “I really like her. I like her work. I met her recently, and she’s so lovely and sweet. And I like working with nice people, talented people.” Clearly, the love fest between the Madame Web stars runs both ways. We’re sure fans of the actors can’t wait to see the film and see if the pair have on-screen chemistry.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney ‘Feels Like [Her] Whole Life Is a Secret’; ‘It’s Really Hard’

While Sweeney remains tight-lipped about her character, she does admit that she really put in the work to nab the role in Madame Web. “I fought for the character,” Sweeney revealed to Elle. “It’s been a really incredible journey that I’m very, very excited to be a part of.”