Sydney Sweeney Pays Her Publicist a Ton, but Is She Using Them Enough?

Sydney Sweeney certainly seems to have hard-working people on her team. Considering the number of new projects she announced in the last year alone, her agents seem to help keep her booked and busy. Since the Euphoria actor launched her own company, Fifty-Fifty Films, back in 2020, she also employs the services of a business manager. And Sweeney revealed that she also has a very pricey publicist. But is she using her publicist enough?

What does Sydney Sweeney’s publicist do?

In the entertainment industry, publicists wear a ton of hats. However, their services can vary from client to client. In Sweeney’s case, she likely employs her publicist to help generate publicity about her. Typically celebrities like Sweeney work with publicists to help brand themselves in a unique way, securing TV appearances, interviews, magazine coverage, website coverage, and more. Furthermore, a publicist can be essential when a celebrity is trying to protect their image.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor revealed that her publicist cost more than the mortgage for her multimillion-dollar house

Sweeney has been very open about the fact that she pays her publicist a pretty penny. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that paying her publicist is one of her highest monthly expenses. The Players Table producer shared that her expenses were so high that she couldn’t afford to take an extended break from acting. She also explained that she needed to take brand deals, in addition to acting roles, to help support herself.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney revealed. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Does Sweeney use her publicist enough?

But is Sweeney using her pricey publicist enough? Certainly, the answer is yes regarding the actor’s exposure level. The Washington native’s fame and recognition have exploded in the last year. She’s been interviewed by publications like Variety, graced magazines like Cosmopolitan, and had appearances on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, Sweeney could use her publicist in other ways if she so chose. For example, Sweeney continues to be asked questions about her love life (and rumored engagement) despite sharing that her private life is off limits for questioning. Furthermore, the actor has shared that her quotes about nude scenes have been taken out of context in interviews. If she hasn’t already, Sweeney could give her publicist a list of off-limits topics for interviews. This could prevent the MMA fighter from being in the potentially uncomfortable situation of having to circumvent unwanted questions.

Sweeney recently received backlash thanks to her mom’s birthday party

Another area where Sweeney could potentially use her publicist more is with her social media management. Back in August, the actor received some backlash after posting pictures from her mom’s hoedown birthday party. Some of Sweeney’s fans were disappointed that The White Lotus alum was posed in photos with a man who wore a “Blue Lives Matter” T-Shirt. Others were upset that many of the party attendees wore MAGA-inspired hats.

Sweeney seemed to catch wind of the backlash right away. Whether this was through her publicist or not is unknown. However, the actor did issue a statement almost immediately urging people to “stop making assumptions.” Unfortunately, Sweeney’s response only added fuel to the fire. Furthermore, it seemed to be written in Sweeney’s voice without the polish of a publicist’s trained eye.

Of course, it’s possible Sweeney ran her statement by her publicist. It’s also possible that her publicist encouraged her not to address the situation at all. The statement could have even been co-written by the pair. However, given the tone of the tweet, that seems less likely. It’s hard to say just how much Sweeney relies on her publicist. But considering what she’s paying them, it might be prudent for the actor-producer to use even more of their offered services.

